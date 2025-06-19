Korie Steede and Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing crowned in U.S. Sprint Enduro

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Korie Steede has clinched the Pro Women crown at the 2025 U.S. Sprint Enduro Series’ final round in Virginia, sweeping both days at Round 7 for the overall victory and title.

U.S. Sprint Enduro Series – Round 7

Korie Steede entered the final round of U.S. Sprint Enduro riding a wave of confidence, having claimed the previous two victories in the Pro Women’s category. That success would continue for the 24-year-old at Harleywood in Bristol, topping each day to seal the number one plate in season 2025.

Equipped with her Husqvarna FC 250, Steede earned a total of three round wins and claimed a further four podium finishes this year, which completed what has been a stellar 2025 Sprint Enduro campaign. “I came into the weekend super-stoked to have the opportunity to wrap up the championship,” reflected Steede. “I tried to focus on the race itself and ended up grabbing the win on both days. Couldn’t have ended any better – a massive thank you to the whole Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing team for helping me accomplish this.”

Onboard the Husqvarna FX 350 in the Pro 1 ranks, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing teammate Craig DeLong raced to a fourth-place finish on Day 1, followed by a P5 result on Day 2, taking fourth overall for the weekend and P4 in the final championship standings. “It was a decent weekend,” explained DeLong. “A few crashes and getting stuck on a hill set me back a little bit, but overall it was a solid weekend to end the Sprint season.” Pro Class Results (Combined)

1. Grant Davis, KTM

2. Cody Barnes, Honda

3. Liam Draper, Yamaha

4. Craig DeLong, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Pro Women’s Class Results

1. Korie Steede, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

2. Danielle McDonald, Yamaha

3. Ellie Winland, Yamaha

2025 Silver Kings Hard Enduro

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing’s Ryder LeBlond contested the high-profile Silver Kings Hard Enduro event this weekend, which was the second round of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship held in Kellogg, Idaho.

Competing against a stacked international field, LeBlond powered his Husqvarna TE 300 to eighth overall, with Silver Mountain featuring a variety of terrain and course conditions that put the world’s best Hard Enduro riders to the test.

Beginning with the Super Kings Prologue on Thursday, LeBlond would navigate the tight and technical layout to score seventh place, before charging to what was an impressive fourth-place finish on Day 1 during Saturday’s offroad action.

Day 2 featured another ultra-challenging offroad test on the mountain, with LeBlond eventually being classified in ninth position after the two-hour encounter and ultimately finishing in P8 overall. “It was a cool race having all the internationals here – we only line up together once or twice a year,” commented LeBlond. “I gave it my best, and ended fourth on the first day, and then ninth on the second day, which would’ve either been fourth or on the podium, but they canceled one of the checkpoints and that really impacted me. It’s how it goes in racing sometimes, but I’ll keep working hard to hopefully guarantee a podium next time.”

2025 Silver Kings Hard Enduro Results

1. Manuel Lettenbichler, KTM

2. Trystan Hart, KTM

3. Mitch Brightmore, GASGAS