KTM Sells MV Agusta Brand

Transaction in the “mid double-digit million” euro range

MV Agusta, the iconic Italian motorcycle brand, is returning to the hands of the Sardarov family after a brief stint under KTM’s ownership. This move echoes a similar event back in 2010 when the Castiglioni family took back control from Harley-Davidson.

Fast forward to 2025, and history is repeating itself. The Sardarov family, through their company Art of Mobility S.A., has regained full control of MV Agusta after KTM’s parent company, Pierer Mobility, decided to sell off its 50.1% stake. This transaction, valued in the “mid double-digit million” euro range, marks MV Agusta’s return to independence amidst KTM’s financial restructuring.

During KTM’s ownership, which began with a 25.1% stake in November 2022 and increased to 50.1% in March 2024, MV Agusta not only stabilized but also experienced significant growth. In 2024 alone, they sold 4,000 motorcycles, marking a 116% increase over 2023. Parts sales also hit a record high, with a 99% availability rate for models up to seven years old, showcasing MV Agusta’s commitment to both current and legacy riders.

MV Agusta’s Global Network:

Dealerships: 219 active sales points, with plans to expand to 270 by the end of the year.

Service Points: 41 dedicated service locations.

Importers: 20 non-European importers enhancing global distribution.

MV Agusta Back to Running On Its Own

MV Agusta confirms that Art of Mobility S.A., controlled by the Sardarov family, will now steer the MV Agusta Group independently, marking a strategic departure from KTM. This move comes at a time when MV Agusta enjoyed a successful year in 2024, regardless of the financial turbulence at PIERER Mobility AG.

The company’s focus remains on growth and excellence, with significant achievements in sales and parts availability. MV Agusta’s operations, rooted in Varese, Italy, continue to thrive, with ongoing development aimed at introducing innovative and exclusive motorcycles, upholding the brand’s legacy of ‘Motorcycle Art’.

Statement from Timur Sardarov, CEO of Art of Mobility S.A.: “This is a moment of immense pride for us at MV Agusta. Regaining control reaffirms our commitment to excellence. The structural enhancements we’ve implemented over the last two years are the groundwork for our success in 2024 and beyond. We are poised for new heights with our dedicated team and expanded dealer network.”

This strategic decision not only safeguards MV Agusta’s network of suppliers and dealers but also solidifies the brand’s commitment to its stakeholders, ensuring business as usual and setting the stage for continued success and innovation in the motorcycle industry.