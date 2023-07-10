KTM takes first steps towards MXGP team

Podium positions in two of the three categories and healthy support presence in the paddock of the 2023 FIM Junior Motocross World Championship meant that KTM emphasized their role and enthusiasm for the foundation stages of the sport and the first steps towards MXGP.

The latest edition of the one-day world championship meet took place across the hard-packed sand of the TCS Racing Park near Bucharest, Romania. The 65, 85 and 125 classes were home to a wide spread of KTM SX technology and raced by hopeful youngsters from across the globe. Riders from the USA, South Africa, Australia, Africa and Israel and from a wide spread of countries in Europe gathered for the practice, qualifying and racing program across the weekend.

KTM offered ample support with a technical structure in Romania that provided guidance and assistance for the aspiring kids and teenagers as well as their families.

From the formative 65s, American Easton Graves walked the second step as overall runner-up with his KTM 65 SX. South Africa’s Evan Frost and Germany’s Jamiro Peters managed 6th and 7th. Jarne Bervoets – son of multiple Grand Prix winner Marnicq – was the first of four KTM 85 SX riders in the top five of the 85cc contest. The Belgian won the second moto. He placed ahead of Holland’s Dean Gregoire, Italy’s Riccardo Pini and Switzerland’s Ryan Oppliger. 19 of the 38 runners rode the same machinery.

KTM had two riders in the final top ten of the 125cc division. Denmark’s Mads Fredsoe and Hungary’s Noel Zanocz rode their KTM 125 SX to 9th and 10th respectively.

The FIM Junior Motocross World Championship has been the launchpad for some of the biggest names in the sport and is seen as a key springboard for the brightest and best talent to put their name into the reckoning of factory teams and official backing.