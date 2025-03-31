KTM’S 6DAYS RACE SERVICE AND RENTAL PACKAGE – RACE-READY FOR 6DAYS ITALIA 2025

The historic Italian city of Bergamo plays host to the 99th edition of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations. Located in the heart of Lombardy, the world-famous Valli Bergamasche will serve as the main stage of the race, with KTM once again offering race support to privateers.

Steeped in enduro history, Bergamo in northern Italy is widely regarded as the region’s heart of Enduro. With incredible trails, breathtaking mountain landscapes, and Italy’s renowned hospitality, the 99th edition of 6DAYS will be much anticipated by all.

The Moto Club Bergamo will organize this iconic race from 24 to 29 August 2025, promising a course worthy of the prestigious event. Riders will face 200-kilometer days featuring the best fast and technical challenges.

As with previous years, KTM will be extending its much favored 6DAYS Race Service Package to all riders looking to take on the 6DAYS® Italia challenge, with an exclusive rental program, providing riders with race-ready KTM EXC or EXC-F models.

The KTM 6DAYS Race Service Package also gives racers access to full KTM support in the pits, with KTM service stations and expert technical assistance for the whole event per FIM rules, including:

Access to the KTM Service Stations throughout the event

Technical instructions for all KTM riders

Technical assistance for the whole event as permitted according to FIM rules

Tools for the servicing

Wide range of Motorex Lubricants and liquids for servicing

Petrol for the race days

Daily update for settings and race information

Expert WP suspension support

Storage boxes for gloves, goggles, tires, and personal items

Emergency assistance at service points

Spare Parts Service (cost of spare parts not included)

One fresh air filter every day for the race days for each rider

First bike service after pre-ride setup

De-restriction of the motorcycle if required

Catering

Meal after each race day

The price for the KTM Race Service package including motorcycle rentals during the event is:

€ 5.100 (including all taxes) for 2-strokes

€ 5.500 (including all taxes) for 4-strokes

Riders can also opt to only make use of the KTM Race Service, at 1,700 Euro – including all taxes – however, unused fuel will not be reimbursed.

The KTM 6DAYS Race Service Package provides the ideal, all-inclusive rental scheme for privateers looking to tackle one of the most celebrated races of the season. Interested riders looking to take advantage of the KTM 6DAYS Race Service Package for the 6DAYS® Italia must register their interest before 30 June 2025.

For more information about the 2025 6DAYS KTM Race Service Package, click HERE.