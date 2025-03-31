KTM’S 6DAYS RACE SERVICE AND RENTAL PACKAGE – RACE-READY FOR 6DAYS ITALIA 2025

The Moto Club Bergamo will organize this iconic race from 24 to 29 August 2025, promising a course worthy of the prestigious event. Riders will face 200-kilometer days featuring the best fast and technical challenges.
As with previous years, KTM will be extending its much favored 6DAYS Race Service Package to all riders looking to take on the 6DAYS® Italia challenge, with an exclusive rental program, providing riders with race-ready KTM EXC or EXC-F models.
The KTM 6DAYS Race Service Package also gives racers access to full KTM support in the pits, with KTM service stations and expert technical assistance for the whole event per FIM rules, including:
- Access to the KTM Service Stations throughout the event
- Technical instructions for all KTM riders
- Technical assistance for the whole event as permitted according to FIM rules
- Tools for the servicing
- Wide range of Motorex Lubricants and liquids for servicing
- Petrol for the race days
- Daily update for settings and race information
- Expert WP suspension support
- Storage boxes for gloves, goggles, tires, and personal items
- Emergency assistance at service points
- Spare Parts Service (cost of spare parts not included)
- One fresh air filter every day for the race days for each rider
- First bike service after pre-ride setup
- De-restriction of the motorcycle if required
- Catering
- Meal after each race day
The price for the KTM Race Service package including motorcycle rentals during the event is:
€ 5.100 (including all taxes) for 2-strokes
€ 5.500 (including all taxes) for 4-strokes
Riders can also opt to only make use of the KTM Race Service, at 1,700 Euro – including all taxes – however, unused fuel will not be reimbursed.
The KTM 6DAYS Race Service Package provides the ideal, all-inclusive rental scheme for privateers looking to tackle one of the most celebrated races of the season. Interested riders looking to take advantage of the KTM 6DAYS Race Service Package for the 6DAYS® Italia must register their interest before 30 June 2025.
For more information about the 2025 6DAYS KTM Race Service Package, click HERE.