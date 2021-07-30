KTM’S SEARCH FOR THE ULTIMATE DUKE RIDER FINDS 10 WORTHY CHAMPIONS

July 30, 2021 Michael Le Pard News 0

2021 KTM 200 Duke

The brief from KTM was simple – “Put up your DUKES,” and show everyone why you deserve the crown, by uploading photos or videos on social media and starting your caption or description with “I’m the #UltimateDukeRider because…”

Over 1500 DUKE-riding hopefuls uploaded their entries, showing everything from elbow-dragging track antics to telling epic video stories. But in the end, 10 riders showed their mettle and made the final cut.

KTM’s ULTIMATE DUKE RIDERS are:

  • Miguel Garay, Argentina
  • Kevin Leuenberger, USA
  • Clerc Thibaut, France
  • Andreas Burgschachner, Austria
  • Liliana Cardoso, Portugal
  • Patricia Cardoso, Portugal
  • Bernard Mascarenhas, India
  • Daniel Solomon, India
  • Mike Grove, South Africa
  • Steve Fraser, Australia

Each ULTIMATE DUKE RIDER wins a personalized KTM PowerWear RAPID 2-piece racing suit, a private visit to KTM Motohall as well as an epic road trip, including an Orange MotoGP VIP experience at the RED BULL RING in Spielberg, and an exclusive track day experience with DUKE legend Jeremy McWilliams at the Pannonia-Ring – not to mention the bragging rights that come with it.

About Michael Le Pard 6070 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles