KTM’S SEARCH FOR THE ULTIMATE DUKE RIDER FINDS 10 WORTHY CHAMPIONS

The brief from KTM was simple – “Put up your DUKES,” and show everyone why you deserve the crown, by uploading photos or videos on social media and starting your caption or description with “I’m the #UltimateDukeRider because…”

Over 1500 DUKE-riding hopefuls uploaded their entries, showing everything from elbow-dragging track antics to telling epic video stories. But in the end, 10 riders showed their mettle and made the final cut.

KTM’s ULTIMATE DUKE RIDERS are:

Miguel Garay, Argentina

Kevin Leuenberger, USA

Clerc Thibaut, France

Andreas Burgschachner, Austria

Liliana Cardoso, Portugal

Patricia Cardoso, Portugal

Bernard Mascarenhas, India

Daniel Solomon, India

Mike Grove, South Africa

Steve Fraser, Australia

Each ULTIMATE DUKE RIDER wins a personalized KTM PowerWear RAPID 2-piece racing suit, a private visit to KTM Motohall as well as an epic road trip, including an Orange MotoGP VIP experience at the RED BULL RING in Spielberg, and an exclusive track day experience with DUKE legend Jeremy McWilliams at the Pannonia-Ring – not to mention the bragging rights that come with it.