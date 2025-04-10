Lotte van Drunen to Race MX2 in Trentino After Dominating WMX Round 1 in Sardinia

“I need to do some hard pack training,” she admitted. “And racing a rough GP track with some uphills and downhills is the best training possible, so that’s why I’ve decided to race MX2 in Trentino. I enjoy racing the boys and in MX2 and I also love Arco, I’ve had some good memories there.”

This won’t be van Drunen’s first MX2 appearance—she raced and scored points at the MXGP of Flanders in Lommel, Belgium, last season—but Trentino represents her first Grand Prix on a hard-pack surface against the men.

When pressed about expectations, van Drunen shrugged off pressure. “I don’t expect anything. The qualifying race is the same length as WMX, so I hope to put in 20 minutes plus two laps of good riding. Sunday is really about physical training and improving my technique and skills when the track gets really rough, rutty and bumpy.”

As for whether Trentino signals the start of a broader MX2 campaign? “I think I will race Lommel again for sure,” she confirmed. “I need to see, like I said I really enjoy it and it’s good for me. We will see – probably!“