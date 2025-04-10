Lotte van Drunen to Race MX2 in Trentino After Dominating WMX Round 1 in Sardinia

In a performance that highlighted her immense talent and mental strength, defending FIM Women’s Motocross World Champion Lotte van Drunen swept the opening round of the 2025 WMX World Championship with a perfect 1-1 showing in the deep sand of Riola Sardo last weekend. The 17-year-old Dutch wonder’s performance came despite battling some health challenges leading into the event.
“I lost three kilos during the week,” van Drunen revealed in a post-race interview, her eyes still reflecting the mix of exhaustion and elation that defined her weekend. “There were moments I wasn’t sure I could even race.”
Those doubts never materialized on the track, where the De Baets Yamaha Supported MX rider attacked the notorious Sardinian sand aboard her YZ250F with trademark aggression, gapping the field in both motos to manage a comfortable lead at the checkered flag.
The victory in Sardinia, while impressive, has quickly become background noise as van Drunen has confirmed she’ll line up against the men in this weekend’s MX2 Grand Prix of Trentino in Pietramurata, Italy.
“I need to do some hard pack training,” she admitted. “And racing a rough GP track with some uphills and downhills is the best training possible, so that’s why I’ve decided to race MX2 in Trentino. I enjoy racing the boys and in MX2 and I also love Arco, I’ve had some good memories there.”
This won’t be van Drunen’s first MX2 appearance—she raced and scored points at the MXGP of Flanders in Lommel, Belgium, last season—but Trentino represents her first Grand Prix on a hard-pack surface against the men.
When pressed about expectations, van Drunen shrugged off pressure. “I don’t expect anything. The qualifying race is the same length as WMX, so I hope to put in 20 minutes plus two laps of good riding. Sunday is really about physical training and improving my technique and skills when the track gets really rough, rutty and bumpy.”
As for whether Trentino signals the start of a broader MX2 campaign? “I think I will race Lommel again for sure,” she confirmed. “I need to see, like I said I really enjoy it and it’s good for me. We will see – probably!“
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
Race-1 of the Portuguese Round offers great entertainment to WorldSBK fans and ends with a significant result for the Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team: Scott Redding on the podium and a fourth place for Michael Rinaldi. SUPERPOLE RESULTS P1 – […]
The 2022 Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Series kicked off its schedule in Union, South Carolina on Sunday with Husqvarna Motorcycles riders claiming three of the top-six positions in the stacked field of XC1 Pro […]