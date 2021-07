Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Highlights: MotoSport Washougal National

The Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship’s anticipated return to the Pacific Northwest’s scenic Washougal MX Park provided one of the most competitive afternoons of racing during the 2021 season. Greeted by abundant sunshine and a raucous crowd, the MotoSport.com Washougal National kicked off the second half of the summer campaign with thrilling battles across both the 450 Class and 250 Class. Team Honda HRC’s Chase Sexton became the fourth different winner in the 450 Class following his best outing of the 2021 season. The sophomore rider took advantage of strong starts in both motos to carry the momentum to the top step of the podium, outlasting both Monster Energy Kawasaki’s Eli Tomac and Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing’s Dylan Ferrandis. In the 250 Class, it looked to be points leader Justin Cooper’s day to shine as the Monster Energy/Star/Yamaha Racing rider took the first moto win and was in control of the overall in Moto 2. However, a late crash turned the tide into the favor of his teammate, Jeremy Martin, who carried on to become the division’s first repeat winner of the 2021 season.