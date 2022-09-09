Magnificent surrounds of Piazza San Carlo in Turin for MotoGP

Team Suzuki Press Office – September 8.

The Misano Test, which followed directly on from the San Marino GP, gave Alex Rins and Kazuki Watanabe the opportunity to stay in Italy and join Suzuki Italia in the city of their headquarters, Turin, for a special event which connected the public and passionate fans with the two riders and their Team Manager, Livio Suppo.

Autolook Week Torino 2022 is an open-air exhibition which gathers motorsport and automotive fans from all over northern Italy and southern France, and one of the highlights is the full Suzuki range displayed in the magnificent surrounds of Piazza San Carlo in Turin. As the only Japanese car & motorcycle manufacturer with a base in Turin, Suzuki Italia invited Rins and Watanabe to discuss their MotoGP machine and participate in a riding parade through the city.

Livio Suppo, who originally hails from Turin, was also able to be a top tour guide for Alex and Kazuki, taking them on a sightseeing evening around the beautiful city ahead of the event.

Rins, Watanabe and Suppo, fresh from their test in Misano, then joined the celebration to meet fans. After a visit to the Turin’s sport newspaper Tuttosport, they took in the spectacle of the city with a photoshoot tour around the streets with their famous archways, the imposing castle, and the many churches bursting with history.

They then enjoyed a two-wheeled tour around the city alongside the fans while riding the Special Edition Hayabusa that had been prepared specially for the show and took some snapshots with the Suzuki GSX-RR MotoGP machine on display.

Alex Rins:

“It’s fantastic to gather in Turin in such a beautiful square like Piazza San Carlo and see so many of our fans. The city is amazing with its historic palaces and the arches, and it was very fun to ride in town with Kazuki and the Hayabusa. Livio is from here, so he took us for a night tour in the town and I enjoyed exploring it all. It was nice also to meet all the fans and to join the colleagues from Suzuki Italy, who have supported us so much in these years in MotoGP. A very nice event to finish our stay in Italy with Suzuki.”

Kazuki Watanabe:

“For me it was the first time taking part in such a big event, and in a fascinating city like Turin, and I enjoyed very much. I’m always happy to visit new places and to meet the fans, that at the end of the day are those who cheer us up always. Turin is an amazing city and being allowed to ride the Hayabusa in the city centre was an amazing experience.”

Livio Suppo:

“I’m so proud that my home town hosted us for this event, thanks to our colleagues from Suzuki Italy. The city is amazing and it was a real pleasure to be a tour guide for Alex, Kazuki and the other team members, I felt very proud. The scenery of Piazza San Carlo was perfect for this event, which eventually proved to be a very nice chance for all the passionate motorsport fans to gather and share their emotions.”