Main Partner of 6DAYS FIM Enduro of Nations for the Next Three Editions

The FIM is delighted to announce that Swiss lubrication specialist MOTOREX has signed on as a Main Partner of the FIM International Six Days of Enduro (6DAYS®), with the partnership confirmed through to the 2027 edition. The 99th edition of this iconic event will take place from 24–29 August 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. As the title sponsor of the Women’s categories of the 6DAYS® FIM Enduro of Nations, MOTOREX is committed to promoting diversity in the sport. Their support aims to spotlight the achievements of female competitors and share their inspiring stories. This will include initiatives such as the 6DAYS® MOTOREX Women’s Club Awards—introduced last year—and the prestigious 6DAYS® MOTOREX Women’s Trophy Classification. As an engaged brand, MOTOREX will offer its Racing Service to teams and riders, providing access to high-performance lubricants and cleaning products. A special oil package will be available to pre-order and collect directly from the race paddock. In line with MOTOREX’s environmental commitments, the brand will also highlight the effectiveness and sustainability of its cleaning product range—details on these initiatives will be shared soon. Present in 94 countries across five continents and active in sectors ranging from two- and four-wheel vehicles to marine, agriculture, industry, food, and medicine, MOTOREX will use the 6DAYS® platform to welcome clients from diverse markets to experience the energy and community of this legendary international competition. Aligned with its sustainability goals, MOTOREX’s involvement will further reinforce its efforts to support inclusivity—celebrating not only women riders but also the many female contributors across event organisation and sport management. Fabio Muner, FIM Marketing and Digital Director, commented:

“On behalf of the FIM, I wish to extend a very warm welcome to MOTOREX as a Main Partner for the next three editions of the 6DAYS®. Being close to the riders, sharing the passion with other industrial sectors, and promoting diversity are incredibly important. It is great news that MOTOREX recognises this by agreeing to act as title sponsor of the Women’s categories. I am confident that, by working together, we can continue to raise the profile of the sport’s female athletes.” Andreas Vetter, Director Powersports at MOTOREX states with enthusiasm:

“We are proud to join forces with the FIM as Main Partner of the 6DAYS®. This iconic event represents the very essence of off-road competition and provides the ideal stage to showcase the performance and reliability of our #RaceProven products. As title sponsor of the Women’s categories, we are especially committed to supporting equality and increasing visibility for female riders in motorsports. We look forward to contributing our technical expertise, racing spirit, and passion to this long-standing tradition.”