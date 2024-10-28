MANI LETTENBICHLER WINS 2024 HARD ENDURO WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has won the 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship at Hixpania Hard Enduro. Finishing third in Spain after an incredibly tough race in the rocky terrain close to Aguilar de Campoo, Mani secured the title on the final day of racing of the hard enduro season.

Heading into the seventh and final round of the season with a 17-point advantage in the championship standings, Mani knew the title was well within reach, but he would still have to give it his all over the two days of competition. Kicking off the action in Spain, the qualification round saw the KTM 300 EXC racer place fourth in a solid start to the weekend.

Starting in the second row for Sunday’s main race, which promised to be even more challenging due to the non-stop rain, Lettenbichler fought hard from the start and quickly climbed into second place. A costly crash mid-race injured his ankle, causing him to slip back into third, but he battled on to confidently maintain his position for the remainder of the race. Despite being in pain, and after close to two and a half hours of intense hard enduro action, the KTM star crossed the line to secure his sixth podium finish of the year and, with it, the 2024 Hard Enduro world title.

Lettenbichler has had a commanding year, opening his outdoor season with wins at the Valleys Hard Enduro and Red Bull Erzbergrodeo. Forced to sit out Serbia’s Xross Hard Enduro Rally due to a knee injury, the 26-year-old bounced back quickly to emerge victorious at rounds four, five, and six. Mani then fought through the pain barrier in Spain at Hixpania Hard Enduro to finish on the podium and clinch the 2024 Hard Enduro crown in style.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “I’m so stoked to have won the championship for the third time in a row! And to get another podium is pretty cool after such a tough race! I had a massive crash in the middle of the race which hurt, so I’m glad to have had such a strong finish anyway. It’s been an incredible season with plenty of ups and downs, but it has all paid off in the end!”

Provisional Results – 2024 Hixpania Hard Enduro

1.⁠ ⁠Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:08:55.93

2.⁠ ⁠Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 2:15:43.89 +6:47

3.⁠ ⁠Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 2:25:35.65 +16:39

4.⁠ ⁠Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 2:35:51.34 +26:55

5.⁠ ⁠Graham Jarvis (GBR), Husqvarna, 2:38:29.98 +29:34

Provisional Standings – 2024 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (After 7 of 7 rounds)

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 127 points

2. Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 109 pts

3. Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco, 108 pts

4. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), Sherco, 91 pts

5. Mitch Brightmore (GBR), Husqvarna, 79 pts