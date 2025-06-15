MANUEL LETTENBICHLER CLAIMS VICTORY AT SILVER KINGS HARD ENDURO

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Manuel Lettenbichler has won the Silver Kings Hard Enduro at round two of the 2025 FIM Hard Enduro World Championship. Delivering consistent top three finishes across the prologue and both offroad days, Mani secured the overall victory in Idaho, extending his championship lead to 18 points. FMF KTM Factory Racing’s Trystan Hart impressed with a standout performance of his own, finishing a close second after an exciting battle with Lettenbichler throughout the weekend.

Staged over three intense days, including a SuperEnduro-style prologue and two demanding offroad races on Silver Mountain, Idaho, the event proved a true test of skill and endurance.

Getting the weekend underway in spectacular fashion, Thursday’s prologue delivered tight, technical racing in front of a packed crowd. Trystan Hart impressed with a commanding ride to secure the win, with Mani slotting into third. Both KTM riders laid a solid foundation for the weekend with favorable start positions heading into the main offroad days.

Saturday’s first offroad day saw a fierce battle between the KTM duo. Lettenbichler took an early lead and kept his composure through the technical Milo Creek section, while Hart and the chasing pack struggled in the chaos behind. Closing the gap in the second half of the race, Trystan tailed Mani before launching a decisive charge in the final five minutes to take the win on the last hill climb. Hart claimed the day’s victory, with Mani crossing the line in second.

With everything to play for on Sunday, the fight for the overall win went down to the wire. Racing his KTM 300 EXC CHAMPION EDITION, Lettenbichler dug deep and delivered when it mattered most, taking the main race win with a narrow 20-second advantage over Hart. Mani’s consistent 3-2-1 results were enough to secure him the overall Silver Kings crown, with Trystan finishing as runner-up.

Continuing his strong run of form following his win at round one’s Valleys Hard Enduro, Mani’s victory in the USA extends his championship lead to 18 points, with five rounds left to race.

Next up for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is the legendary Red Bull Romaniacs on July 22-26, where Mani Lettenbichler will be aiming to secure his sixth victory at the iconic event. The FIM Hard Enduro World Championship then resumes with round three at Abestone in Italy on September 6-7.

Manuel Lettenbichler: “It’s been a really good race! I felt good on the bike from the first day and it showed in my results. The mountain race was awesome, and I enjoyed it a lot, especially battling with Trystan [Hart] and Mitch [Brightmore]. The main race was gnarly and the battle between me and Trystan was super fun, we must have passed each other 20-25 times! I’m happy to take the overall win and hope to come back here again!”

Trystan Hart: “I started off well with second in the prologue which was great. The first offroad day was crazy with an eight-way battle for most of the race. I really pushed near the end and managed to take the win which I was really happy with after a tough race. Today, I was with Mani for pretty much the whole race, swapping the lead for over two hours. At the end there was only 20 seconds between us, but I really enjoyed that and it’s great to have a KTM one-two!”

Provisional Overall Results – 2025 Silver Kings Hard Enduro

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM

2. Trystan Hart (CAN), KTM

3. Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS

4. Wade Young (RSA), KTM

5. Mario Roman (ESP), Sherco

Provisional Standings – FIM Hard Enduro World Championship (after 2 of 7 rounds)

1. Manuel Lettenbichler (GER), KTM, 64 points

2. Mitch Brightmore (GBR), GASGAS, 46 pts

3. Billy Bolt (GBR), Husqvarna, 43 pts

4. Teodor Kabakchiev (BUL), Sherco, 40 pts

5. Wade Young (RSA), GASGAS, 39 pts