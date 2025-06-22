Marc Márquez and the Ducati Lenovo Team make the difference at Mugello

Alex Márquez finishes second aboard the Desmosedici GP machine of the Gresini Racing Team, with Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Racing Team) third. An all-Ducati top four

The Ducati Lenovo Team starred in a spectacular Brembo Grand Prix of Italy race at the ‘Autodromo Internazionale del Mugello’. Marc Márquez took the win — the 93rd of his MotoGP career (across all classes). Francesco Bagnaia crossed the line in fourth place.

After a hectic early part of the race, with many position changes involving Bagnaia and Alex Márquez, Marc Márquez took the lead on lap nine and managed the race masterfully to the chequered flag. Bagnaia showed excellent form early on, but a near-crash at the end of lap five cost him the lead. In the closing stages, Pecco was overtaken by Fabio Di Giannantonio for third place.

At the end of the ninth Grand Prix of the season, Marc Márquez increases his tally to 270 points, with a 40-point lead over Alex Márquez. Francesco Bagnaia sits third, 110 points behind his teammate. The Ducati Lenovo Team remains at the top of the teams’ standings (430 points), while Ducati continues to lead the manufacturers’ standings (319 points).

The Ducati Lenovo Team will resume proceedings on Friday at the TT Circuit Assen for the tenth Grand Prix of the season.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 1st

“At the start of the race, I tried to manage tyre wear so I wouldn’t compromise things too early. Every time I tried to control the situation, Pecco came back on the attack. He was braking very hard and very late, while I was focusing more on corner speed. When Alex took the lead, I knew it was time to start pushing, because he had a really strong pace. Track conditions were quite tricky today, and maintaining a very fast rhythm was risky. If anyone had closed the gap, plan B was simply to bring the bike home.”

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 4th

“Today, in front of this incredible crowd, I gave it everything. When I tried to set the pace at the front, I nearly crashed at the final corner. Unfortunately, when the front-end grip drops, I don’t have enough support and I struggle more. I need to stay a few tenths behind the rider in front, then quickly close the gap and try a pass — otherwise I risk losing the front. I have to accept that this is the situation for now and keep working with the team to find a solution, while always giving it my all.”

Luigi Dall’Igna (Ducati Corse General Manager)

“We’re extremely happy to witness an all-Ducati top four here at Mugello. It was a spectacular race, especially during the first five or six laps — a thrilling start that really tested my emotions. Congratulations to Marc for this fantastic win, which is dedicated to all Ducatisti. It was also great to see Pecco leading early on. From our side, we’ll continue to give him our full support so he can take that final step he’s still missing.”