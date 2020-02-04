MARTIN AND SUZUKI RM-Z250 HOLESHOT AT OAKLAND SX

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 3.

Alex Martin: Suzuki RM-Z250 – 4th

JGRMX Yoshimura Suzuki Racing’s Alex Martin launched his Suzuki RM-Z250 off the line in Oakland, California on Saturday night to grab his first Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Main Event holeshot of the year and score his third top-five result of the season.

Martin led the field around the track for a lap and a half and ran in a podium position for 14 of the 16-lap race; the hard work at the JGR Test Track in the week paying off as he came close to his first podium of 2020.

‘A-Mart’ and his JGR-tuned RM-Z250 turned a mid-gate starting position into a clean holeshot and pushed hard all moto, logging one lap led in a Main Event then settling into third position where he rode uncontested for much of the race. In the closing two laps, he got the front end high in the whoops and the loss of momentum resulted in moving one spot back to fourth. With the finish, he tied his best result of 2020 and over the course of the race, lap times show that Martin was the third fastest rider on the track.

Said Martin: “All around, better vibes this weekend in Oakland after a productive week of testing in North Carolina with the team. I was able to use that JGR Suzuki power and grab the Main Event holeshot. I led for a while before going back to third where I rode for the majority of the race before I got passed with a lap and a half to go, finishing fourth. Very bittersweet, but I’m happy with the progress that was made in just one short week with the team. I can’t wait for San Diego!”

“I was happy with the weekend,” said Team Manager Jeremy Albrecht. “Alex rode well all day and his holeshot in the Main was awesome. The team worked hard last week to help Alex improve in the whoops. I felt we made big improvements and barely missed the podium.”

The team heads down the coast to San Diego, California this weekend for round six where Martin looks to progress to a 2020 podium finish to bring his career total to four.