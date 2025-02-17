Metalwood Garage’s Dana Tilling Named Featured Artist at Flying Piston Benefit

Metalwood Garage’s Dana Tilling Named Featured Artist at Flying

2025 Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast & Auction Supports AllKidsBike Through Biker Art Auction Featuring Dana Tilling of Metalwood Garage

Daytona Beach, FL – February 14, 2025 – The Flying Piston Benefit is proud to announce Dana Tilling, the innovative artist and founder of Metalwood Garage, as the Featured Artist at the 2025 Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast & Auction. This highly anticipated event will take place Monday morning, March 3, 2025, in the pavilion at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson®.

Tilling, known for her extraordinary ability to transform salvaged metal, motorcycle parts, and reclaimed wood into functional works of art, will unveil her latest masterpieces—an exclusive custom Metalwood Guitar and a fabricated Gearhead Bench, both pieces designed especially for the Flying Piston Benefit Auction. These one-of-a-kind creations are a must-see for art lovers, motorcycle enthusiasts, and music aficionados alike.

Proceeds to Benefit All Kids Bike

More than just an artistic showcase, the Flying Piston Benefit Auction serves a higher purpose. Proceeds from the event support All Kids Bike, a national movement that teaches children how to ride Strider Balance Bikes in kindergarten P.E. across the country.

Every bid placed on Tilling’s art, over 20 one-off skateboard decks by custom culture artists, and other exclusive items will help put more kids on two wheels, ensuring a future generation of confident young riders.

Experience Dana Tilling’s Work Up Close

With her Metalwood Garage brand, Tilling has redefined what it means to upcycle, turning scrap materials into awe-inspiring, functional pieces of art. From custom furniture crafted from vintage motorcycle parts to playable metal guitars, her work blends craftsmanship with a rebellious, rock ‘n’ roll spirit.

Attendees of the Flying Piston Benefit Breakfast & Auction will have the unique opportunity to meet Tilling, learn about her creative process, and witness firsthand the fusion of art, music, and motorcycling culture.

Join Us & Support a Great Cause!

Don’t miss this incredible networking event!

📅 Date: Monday, March 3, 2025, 8:30-11:00AM

📍 Location: Pavilion at Teddy Morse’s Daytona Harley-Davidson®

🎸 Exclusive Auction Items: Custom Metalwood Guitar and Bench by Dana Tilling

🏍️ Beneficiary: All Kids Bike – Providing Strider Balance Bikes to kindergarten P.E. classes nationwide