Motivation is High for the MXGP of Great Britain in Matterley Basin

After a well-deserved weekend off, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are excited to return to action this weekend for the 12th round of the FIM Motocross World Championship at the spectacular Matterley Basin circuit in England. Known for its wide, flowing natural terrain and large jumps, this venue has hosted every British Grand Prix since 2011 and remains a popular stop on the calendar.

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux is geared up for the British Grand Prix, feeling rejuvenated after a rare midweek break. The talented Frenchman, fresh from a mental reset, is returning to a circuit where he has previously thrived. Renaux celebrated a key MX2 Grand Prix victory in Matterley Basin in 2021, which contributed to his eventual MX2 world title that same season. He also secured an MXGP Qualifying Race win as a rookie at the season opener in 2022.

Teammate Calvin Vlaanderen approaches Matterley Basin with optimism following a relatively quiet week. Shifting his focus from laps on his YZ450FM to bicycle training, the gritty South African prioritized rest and recovery to allow his knee injury to heal as much as possible. While the injury still lingers and hampers his riding, the number 10 remains positive, aiming for strong starts and good results this weekend.

Rounding out the line-up for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP team in England, Jago Geerts arrives buoyed by a breakthrough performance at the Latvian Grand Prix 10 days ago. His confidence is surging, and he targets another solid weekend at Matterley Basin, where he has a special connection—it’s the site of both his maiden and final MX2 Grand Prix victories. The Belgian is focused on securing a strong result in qualifying while looking to carry momentum into Sunday’s races.

In MX2, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team returns to full strength with the return of Rick Elzinga, who has recovered from a collarbone fracture sustained at the MXGP of France. Cleared by his doctor, Elzinga is ready to continue his 2025 campaign unshackled by pressure.

Thibault Benistant arrives optimistic after a solid week of training and testing, aiming for strong starts and hoping to find his natural speed and rhythm to deliver results that reflect his capabilities. Meanwhile, Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2’s young gun Karlis Reisulis looks forward to racing on what he calls “the nicest track on the calendar” as he sets his sights on reaching the top 10 in the championship standings.

In addition to the premier classes, the VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 and MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 teams will also be in action for the 10th rounds of the EMX250 and EMX125 championships. In the EMX250 class, VHR VRT Yamaha’s Janis Reisulis leads the charge, proudly carrying the championship leader’s red plate with a robust 37-point advantage. Teammate Ivano van Erp is eager to make up for lost time after overcoming a thumb injury that sidelined him for three rounds. Meanwhile, in the EMX125 series, MJC Yamaha’s Mano Faure is rapidly closing in on the championship lead, having secured five round victories this season, while teammates Dani Heitink and Jarne Bervoets aim to continue their climb up the leaderboard.

Maxime Renaux

4th MXGP Championship Standings, 347-points

“I had a nice week off, completely free from motocross or thinking about racing to clear my head and reset. I’m feeling okay going into Matterley. I like this track, it’s one of the nicest tracks on the calendar so I look forward to racing there. I’ve had some good races there in the past, including my first win of the season in 2021. So, I’m looking forward to the weekend and trying to get the best results possible.”

Calvin Vlaanderen

8th MXGP Championship Standings, 284-points

“I had some time off the mx bike, so I spent some hours on the bicycle and just relaxed at home with family. I’m feeling good going into Matterley, I can’t say I’m feeling great because my knee is still not 100% and I haven’t been able to ride, but I’m staying positive. I really like the track, it’s one of the best on the calendar for sure. So, the goal is to take good starts and ride like I know how to.”

Jago Geerts

13th MXGP Championship Standings, 184 points

“I’m feeling good going into Matterley Basin. After a good weekend in Latvia, I want to continue improving this way. The track is always nice there. It’s a big track with a lot of lines normally so it should be fun. I won my first and last GP’s in MX2 there, so I have good memories. This weekend, I want to have a good Saturday because I feel that’s what is missing sometimes, and then two solid races on Sunday.”

Thibault Benistant

6th MX2 Championship Standings, 378-points

“I’ve had a good week with just my usual training and stuff. I’ve done a little bit of testing, and I am feeling good going into Matterley. I really like the track, so I look forward to riding there. The goal for the weekend is to take good starts, enjoy my riding and to fight as hard as I can to finish where I need to be.”

Karlis Reisulis

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 203-points

“⁠As always, I’ve spent my time off training. ⁠⁠I’m feeling good, very excited to be back racing. I love Matterley, it’s one of the best tracks ever, like all GP tracks should be. Last year, I had a good ride at MXoN there with team Latvia. So, this weekend, my goal is to be fast!”

Rick Elzinga

15th MX2 Championship Standings, 164-points

“I’m looking forward to being back. My collarbone was plated and is healing nicely. I feel good, ⁠but I know there’s more to gain. That will come with time and racing. ⁠⁠I don’t have much to lose right now, the seasons hasn’t gone as I wanted and I’m eager to make up for it. I like Matterley, it’s a nice track. My goal is to go in swinging, and come out swinging!”