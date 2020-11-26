Moto Guzzi Black Friday Sales with fantastic financing and Cash Back Offers

Now is the perfect time to take advantage of “Moto Guzzi Black Friday Sales”. For a limited time we are offering NO freight charges on top of fantastic financing offers as low as 0% APR for 60 months1 AND up to $750 Customer Cash on select MY20 models!

Reduced Rate Financing:

MY20 (V7, V9 & V85TT Range Only):

-0% APR for 48mo1

-Plus $0 Freight Charges

MY20 V7/V9 Range Only:

-3.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $500 Customer Cash

-Plus $0 Freight Charges

MY20 V85TT Range Only:

-3.99% APR for 48mo3 AND $750 Trade-In Value OR 1 Year Maintenance included

-Plus $0 Freight Charges

MY20 & Prior 1400 & 1200 Range:

-5.99% APR for 48mo3

-Plus $0 Freight Charges

Customer Cash on Select Vehicles:

$500 customer cash on V7 III Racer MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Racer 10th Anniversary MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Rough MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Stone MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Stone S MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Stone Night Pack MY20 4

$500 customer cash on V7 III Special MY20 4

Cruiser

MY20 & Prior Audace AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior Eldorado AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior California Touring AT 5.99% APR 3 MY20 & Prior MGX-21 AT 5.99% APR 3

V85 TT

MY20 V85TT AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Adventure AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V85TT Travel AT 0% APR 1

V7 III

MY20 V7 III Racer AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Rough AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Special AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone “S” AT 0% APR 1 MY20 V7 III Stone Night Pack AT 0% APR1

These offers won’t last, so get on the gas!

Vehicle photos may reflect European models and specs. Dealer participation and stock may vary. Please contact your local dealer for more information. Offers valid from October 1st, 2020 through November 30th, 2020 at participating dealers only. Black Friday Sales valid from November 27th throug November 30th, 2020.

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 model financed up to 60 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable)). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 0% per annum for 60 months equals $218 monthly. Cost of borrowing $0 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

1 0% for 60 Months [0% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 0% APR financing available for purchases of a MY20 model financed up to 60 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 0% (credit rate of 0%) per annum for 60 months payable in 60 monthly installments of $218. Total credit charges amount to $66.17 comprised of $0 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $13,082. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at 3.99% per annum for 48 months equals $295 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,093 for a total obligation of $14,175. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

2 3.99% for 48 Months [3.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 3.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,309. Sample financed amount on a MY20 V85TT Travel (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $13,082 financed at an annual interest rate of 3.99% (credit rate of 3.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $295. Total credit charges amount to $1,159.52 comprised of $1,093.35 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $14,175 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For all provinces and territories outside of Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. All pricing based on manufacturer suggested retail price (MSRP) (and includes freight and dealer inspection charges (if applicable). Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount on a MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at 5.99% per annum for 48 months equals $365 monthly. Cost of borrowing $1,975 for a total obligation of $17,522. Incentives (if any) will be deducted from negotiated selling price before taxes. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amount of the monthly payment, the cost of borrowing and the total obligation will vary. No down payment required. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

3 5.99% for 48 Months [5.99% APR*] Installment Promo – For Quebec: 5.99% APR financing available for purchases of MY20 or prior models financed up to 48 months on approved credit (OAC). Offer valid October 1st, 2020 to November 30th, 2020 inclusive. Down payment of $2,744. Sample financed amount MY20 Audace Carbon (before applicable taxes, levies, dealer fees and charges): $15,547 financed at an annual interest rate of 5.99% (credit rate of 5.99%) per annum for 48 months payable in 48 monthly installments of $365. Total credit charges amount to $2,041.53 comprised of $1,975 in interest, plus the RPMRR and the registration service provider fee: $66.17 for a total obligation of $17,522 Incentives (if any) will be deducted from the negotiated selling price before taxes. Vehicle license, insurance and applicable taxes are extra. Where the financed amount also includes taxes or other sums, the amounts of the monthly payment, the total credit charges and the total obligation will vary. Dealer may sell for less. Offer may not be combined with certain other offers, is subject to change and may be extended or terminated without further notice. Unit may not be exactly as shown. Conditions may apply. See dealer for details.

4 Customer cash on the following select vehicles: $500 off MSRP on the following vehicles; all MY20 V7 models. See dealer for product eligibility and qualifications between 10/01/20 and 11/30/20.