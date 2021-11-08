MOTO3 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP CROWN WITH PEDRO ACOSTA

Heading into round 17, the young rookie had a 21-point advantage at the head of the standings. The stakes were high in the ultra-competitive Moto3 category, and after qualifying in 14th position, Acosta knew he needed a strong finish with five points over his title rival to confirm the championship one week ahead of the season finale.

In true Ready To Race style, Acosta did not disappoint. In a race full of position changes and battles from start to flag, Acosta rose to the challenge. Having lost the lead mid-race, the young rookie remained consistent and worked his way back to the front of the field with three laps remaining. Acosta held strong over the battle that ensued behind, crossing the line to clinch another sensational Grand Prix victory onboard his KTM RC4 and with it the 2021 Moto3 World Championship title – KTM’s second consecutive win in the category. In what has been an incredibly successful season, Red Bull KTM Ajo also won the Moto3 Team Championship, and KTM is another step closer to winning the Moto3 Constructors’ Championship at the final round in Valencia, Spain next weekend.

Seventeen-year-old Acosta made an instant and lasting impact on Moto3 in his first attempt. The Spanish star finished second on his debut in Qatar and sensationally won his second outing at the Losail International Circuit despite starting from pitlane, before going on to clinch the 2021 crown. Conquering the Red Bull MotoGP™ Rookies Cup in 2020, and now having claimed the Moto3 World Championship with Red Bull KTM Ajo, Acosta will be moving up with the team as part of the KTM GP Academy program to the Moto2 World Championship class in 2022.

Pedro Acosta: “I feel like I have nothing to say at the moment! I did the warm-down lap crying. I can only say thanks to the team, Aki, KTM and Red Bull. They gave me a family this year. Thanks to all the guys that send me messages every day. To all the people pushing me: this championship is for them.”

Pit Beirer, KTM Motorsports Director: “It was clear to us that we had signed a very special rider for the Moto3 World Championship in Pedro Acosta. But the fact that he delivered such a strong rookie season in this tough class under Aki Ajo’s leadership has exceeded all expectations. This is an important success for our youth work in the KTM GP Academy and for KTM in general. We are more than proud of the team´s achievement and we look forward to many more to come.“