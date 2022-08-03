MotoGP Silverstone: Lot of experience and many happy Suzuki memories

Team Suzuki Press Office – August 3.

After a five-week summer break, the FIM MotoGP™ World Championship is back on track for the second half of the season. There are nine stops left on the calendar, including the ever-challenging ‘fly-away’ rounds, and there’s sure to be plenty more drama left in store.

Team Suzuki Ecstar come into the first round back, Silverstone, highly motivated for top results as the British track has traditionally been a happy hunting ground for the squad.

Alex Rins took a spectacular victory here in 2019, one which has long since been replayed on some of MotoGP™’s most exciting highlight reels, as well as a brilliant second place in 2021 and further podiums and victories in the Moto2™ and Moto3™ classes. It’s safe to say that it’s one of the Spaniard’s favourite tracks, and after a disappointing outing in Assen, where he could only manage 10th place, he’ll be hungrier than ever to jump on the podium.

Joan Mir has limited experience of Silverstone circuit in the big class, trying the track with the GSX-RR for the first time last year, where he finished a respectable ninth. But after the long break Mir is keen to take to the track again and build on his points tally into the second half of the season.

Dubbed as a ‘festival of fun’ the British GP weekend is well known for its live music, entertainment, and raucous campsites as the excited fans flock in to catch the action – rain or shine! First used for racing over 60 years ago, the former airfield site has become a legendary part of the calendar. A healthy mix of fast flowing sections and tighter corners can offer up some truly thrilling battles too.

Joan Mir:

“I don’t have a lot of experience here in Silverstone; for various reasons such as injuries and cancellations I have only been able to ride the MotoGP bike here once. Nevertheless, I think the layout is really cool and I want to better my result of last year, especially as our bike seems to work well around this circuit. My team-mate loves this place, and it would be nice to have both of us running at the front this weekend. I’m feeling refreshed and ready after the long summer break, let’s go again!”

Alex Rins:

“Here we are back at Silverstone! Everyone knows how much I like this place and how many happy memories I have here. It would be fantastic to have another top result and celebrate it with my team who have been working hard all year. I trained a lot during the break, as I’m sure every rider did, and I can’t wait to jump back on my bike now!”

Livio Suppo – Team Manager:

“It’s been a long summer break, but I think it’s been good for everyone to take a rest. The first part of the season wasn’t easy for us, as everybody knows, but we will do our best to have great results in the second one. We’ve put in a lot of work and we’re still pushing to get the best results possible, so we arrive here in Silverstone very motivated and ready to fight.”