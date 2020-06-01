MotoGP UK will see no track action for the first time in 70-years

Team Suzuki Press Office – May 31.

The British and Australian GPs have been cancelled due to the ongoing crisis with the FIM, IRTA and Dorna Sports making a decision based on various situations in both countries at this time.

The British Grand Prix was set to take place on August 28-30th at the Silverstone Circuit in the UK, which hosted the first Grands Prix held on the British mainland from 1977 until MotoGP™ returned to the track 10 years ago. This season marks the first year MotoGP™ will see no track action in the British Isles for the first time in the championship history for more than 70-years.

The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix was due to take place at the Phillip Island Grand Prix Circuit from October 23-25th; the venue hosted the very first Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix in 1989, and since 1997 has been the only home of MotoGP™ on the continent with its unique layout providing some of the greatest battles ever witnessed on two wheels.

Silverstone Managing Director Stuart Pringle said: “We are extremely disappointed about the cancellation of the British MotoGP event, not least as the cancelled race in 2018 [due to inclement weather] is still such a recent memory, but we support the decision that has had to be taken at this exceptional time.

“I want to thank the British fans for their patience and support. We must now look forward to 2021 when Silverstone will once again host the fastest and most historic MotoGP race on the calendar and work hard to make it a truly exceptional event for all to enjoy.”

Paul Little AO, Australian Grand Prix Corporation Chairman said: “We’re very disappointed that MotoGP fans throughout Victoria, Australia and internationally won’t get the chance to make the pilgrimage to see the world’s best riders compete on one of the best circuits anywhere in the world, but the right decision has been made.

“The Australian Motorcycle Grand Prix puts Phillip Island on the global stage and it’ll be back better than ever in 2021.”

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna Sports added: “We’re saddened to have to announce the cancellation of these iconic events after finding no way through the logistical and operational issues resulting from the pandemic and rearranged calendar. Silverstone and Phillip Island are always two of the most thrilling race weekends of the season, with both tracks never failing in their promise to deliver some of the closest racing in our Championship.

“On behalf of Dorna, I would like to once again extend my thanks to the fans for their understanding and patience as we wait for the situation to improve. We look forward to returning to Silverstone and Phillip Island next year for more incredible battles.”