MOTORCYCLE RACING WEEKEND ACTION – February 13th

February 12, 2021

Team Suzuki Press Office – February 11.

The second weekend of February sees Suzuki riders move south to Florida for Round 7 of the Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Following mixed performances at the previous weekend’s round in Indianapolis, Twisted Tea/ H.E.P. Motorsports Suzuki’s Brandon Hartranft and Adam Enticknap are back on their RM-Z450 machinery, while BarX/ Chaparral/ ECSTAR Suzuki rider John Short will line-up for the seventh round of the East series on his RM-Z250.

February 13: Round 7. Monster Energy AMA/ FIM World Supercross Championship. Camping World Stadium. Orlando. Florida. USA.

