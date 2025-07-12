MXGP of Finland Qualifying Race

• Top ten for Jeremy Seewer in the the Grand Prix of Finland qualifying race

The thirteenth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship, the MXGP Grand Prix of Finland, takes place this weekend at the Iitti-Kymi-Ring, 140 kilometers northeast of the capital Helsinki, and is the northernmost round of the season. The track, hosting a Motocross Grand Prix for the first time, is part of the speed circuit built in 2019 and features a sandy surface, typical of Finnish tracks, making it technical and treacherous, with a large amount of rocks and stones mixed with light-colored sand and have a quite fast surface.

After finishing sixth and seventeenth respectively in the morning’s free practice session, Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini, who is returning after one race stop, due to a training injury, finished 11th and 17th in the following timed session. At the start of the afternoon qualifying race, Jeremy got off to a good start on his Desmo450 MX and is 9th at the first turn, while Mattia is 16th. The Swiss rider fought in the top ten, losing two positions, but recovered in the finale, taking 10th at the checkered flag, while the Italian rider crossed the finish line in 13th after passing three riders during the moto.