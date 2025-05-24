MXGP of France Qualifying Race

• Aruba.it – ​​Ducati Factory MX Team on track at Ernée for the ninth round of the season

• Jeremy Seewer seventh in qualifying for the MXGP of France

Round number nine of the FIM Motocross World Championship moves to the north of the Pays de la Loire, in Ernée, to face the MXGP of France, the first of three consecutive Grand Prix that will allow the protagonists of the World Championship to overcome the first half of the series. The Raymond Demy circuit, with his hard dirt and impressive ups and downs, has hosted the Motocross World Championship since 1990 and this time shine at its best, with weather conditions finally better than in the past weeks.

Seventh and twenty-sixth at the end of the morning timed practice session, Jeremy Seewer and Mattia Guadagnini lined up at the start of the qualifying race determined to gain a good position at the starting gate for the two Sunday’s motos. At the start of the heat, Jeremy gets off to a perfect start from the center of the grid, moving up among the leading riders, crossing the finish line of the first lap in seventh place, while Mattia manages to get off the grid well, despite his unfavorable position and making the most of the qualities of his Desmo450 MX, cornering in twelfth position. With a regular and careful race, both Aruba.it – ​​Ducati Factory MX Team riders end the heat positively, crossing the finish line in 7th and 14th place.