MXGP of Germany marks start of another three-weekend sprint of back-to-back Grands Prix

Yamaha Stars Gear Up for German Grand Prix

After a much-deserved weekend off, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP and MX2 teams are back in action for the eighth round of the FIM Motocross World Championship. The MXGP of Germany marks the start of another three-weekend sprint of back-to-back Grands Prix, with subsequent rounds taking place in Latvia and Italy.

The MXGP of Germany will take place at the renowned Talkessel Circuit, a rutty hard-pack track sprawling over the Teutschenthal hillside. Known for its climbs, drops, and tricky square-edged bumps, the circuit is familiar to all MXGP riders. It hosted its first Grand Prix in 1971 and, after a 22-year hiatus, the venue returned to the calendar in 1993, becoming a regular fixture that has hosted 26 Grands Prix over the past 30 years.

Following an impressive display of speed, heart, and determination in wet and treacherous conditions in France, the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP riders are hoping for more favourable conditions this weekend. Calvin Vlaanderen, in particular, is eager for a dry race after showing incredible speed in dry sessions this year. The South African arrives in Germany seventh in the standings, just 11 points off sixth place, aiming for two good starts and a podium finish.

Meanwhile, the team’s new addition, Andrea Bonacorsi, arrives with boosted confidence from his dominant 1-1 victory at the Italian Championship last weekend. Having spent only a month riding and testing his YZ450FM, Bonacorsi has been steadily improving since his debut in Portugal and looks forward to continuing his upward trajectory.

In the MX2 category, Rick Elzinga will lead the charge for the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team, with Thibault Benistant still recovering from injury. Elzinga used the small break to test different settings on his YZ250FM and is eager to put the new changes to the test in Teutschenthal. He arrives eighth in the standings.

As the season builds in the premier classes, the FIM Women’s Motocross World Championship reaches its halfway mark this weekend. De Baets Yamaha Supported MX team’s Lotte van Drunen arrives with the championship leader’s red plate firmly in her grip. With a 9-point advantage in the series after winning the previous two rounds, van Drunen feels good on her GYTR kitted YZ250F and is poised to keep the ball rolling.

At the same time, the VRT Yamaha Official EMX250 team is also set for action, with the debut of their newest rider, Gavin Towers, from the USA. Towers will join Ivano van Erp and Karlis Reisulis on the gate in Teutschethal for the fifth round of the EMX250 Championship.

Calvin Vlaanderen

7th MXGP Championship Standings, 223-points

“It was nice to have a weekend off. I took some time off the bike, played some golf, and enjoyed some time at home. My mindset is good going into the triple header. I like racing back-to-back weekends. I always enjoy it when it’s busy, and I can get into a rhythm. The track in Teutschenthal is a nice one. It has deep technical lines, and that is something I love. So, I enjoy riding there. My goals and expectations going into the weekend are to fight for the podium. My speed is good; it’s just down to the start. We’ve been close this year a couple of times, but I would like to have two good starts on Sunday to put myself in a good position to fight for the podium.”

Andrea Bonacorsi

17th MXGP Championship Standings, 61-points

“I had a good weekend! I didn’t take a weekend off; I just went racing and came home with a 1-1 at the Italian Championship. I like triple headers, so I’m looking forward to racing another three in a row on my amazing bike. I’m also looking forward to Teutschenthal. I love the track there; it’s really technical and fun to ride. I’ve had some good race wins and podium finishes there in my EMX days. My expectations and confidence are growing, so let’s see where we are at.”

Rick Elzinga

8th MX2 Championship Standings, 211-points

“My weekend off was focused on training; I took time off after GP of France and started working as soon as I felt recovered. We had some testing, and I’m happy with the outcome. I’m ready for another three rounds, I hope the weather clears up a bit because there are some nice tracks coming up. But I’ll make sure to stay sharp. I like the track in Teutschenthal; if I feel good, I will be able to be upfront. It’s a one-of-a-kind track with its deep and many ruts.”