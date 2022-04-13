National Hare & Hound Jericho – GNCC Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill Results

Round 3 of the National Hare and Hound was in Jericho, Utah for the Cherry Creek H&H. Put on by the Sugarloafers MC this is the oldest Hare and Hound around. Zane Roberts got off to a rough start to the race but was able to regroup and make up time on the second loop to pull off a third-place finish. Joe Wasson got off to a great start but an issue soon after translated into a DNF for him.
Results:
Zane Roberts
3rd Place – Pro
Photo: Mary Rinell
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“After an extremely tough start to the year at the Hare and Hounds, it was nice to finally get up on the podium! I had a terrible first lap, riding extremely timidly in the high-speed rocky terrain. Having crashed out of the last race due to hitting a rock, I wasn’t very comfortable on the terrain and thus lost a lot of time. On loop two I found my groove riding in the tighter trees and was able to ride well which fortunately resulted in a podium. Looking forward to more!”
GNCC
Rd 5 – Camp Coker Bullet
Society Hill, SC
April 10th, 2022
The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in Society Hill, SC was the next stop on the schedule for our east coast race team. The track was a stout test for the field of riders. Both the Beta Factory riders in the XC2 class got off to good starts to position themselves for a good result. Jon Johnson and Evan Smith finished 6th and 7th respectively. Jay Lipscomb continues to fine-tune his craft, he ended up with a 6th place finish in the XC3.
Results:
Evan Smith
7th Place – XC2
Jon Johnson
6th Place – XC2
Jay Lipscomb
6th Place – XC3
Photos: Ken Hill
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Great step in the right direction at Round 5 of the GNCC. I got a top 3 start and maintained it for over a lap until I lost my rear brakes. They never came back but I continued on and was able to still battle for a top 5 despite the lack of brakes to finish 7th. A positive step in the right direction!”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“I was able to get a good start the Camp Coker GNCC this weekend going in the woods fifth place. I ran with the lead group until the 2nd pit where I was passed by a few riders but I worked my way around most and I was able to bring home a 6th place on a brutal track.”
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“The Camp Coker GNCC was a big step in the right direction. The bike ran great the whole race, but I was just a little off the pace on the last couple of laps. I’m excited to keep progressing and trying again in a couple weeks.”
