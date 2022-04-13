National Hare & Hound Jericho – GNCC Camp Coker Bullet Society Hill Results

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “After an extremely tough start to the year at the Hare and Hounds, it was nice to finally get up on the podium! I had a terrible first lap, riding extremely timidly in the high-speed rocky terrain. Having crashed out of the last race due to hitting a rock, I wasn’t very comfortable on the terrain and thus lost a lot of time. On loop two I found my groove riding in the tighter trees and was able to ride well which fortunately resulted in a podium. Looking forward to more!”