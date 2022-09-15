National Hare & Hound Muley Run & GNCC Mountaineer Beckley Results

Zane Roberts Factory 480 RR “I had a solid weekend at Round 6 of the National Hare and Hound series. This round has been tough for me in past years, mainly due to poor starts and extremely dusty conditions, so I knew the start was going to be the most important aspect of the race for me. I got a terrible jump off the line after making a mistake and blipping the throttle too soon but I had a great line down the bomb run and was able to come out in second off the start. From there I just rode a smooth and consistent race and came home in second.”