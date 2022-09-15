National Hare & Hound Muley Run & GNCC Mountaineer Beckley Results

National Hare & Hound

Round 6 – Muley Run

Panaca, NV

Sept. 10th, 2022
The National Hare and Hound returned to the Nevada desert for Round 6 – The Muley Run.  Dusty conditions made getting a good start crucial to the race.  Unfortunately, both Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts weren’t able to get out into the lead from the start.  Roberts was able able to find a good line to pull into second place and remain there the entire race.  Wasson wasn’t able to find any clear air to make up any spots and came in a place off podium position in fourth.

 

Results:

Zane Roberts

2nd Place – Open Pro

Joe Wasson

4th Place – Open Pro

Photos: Mary Rinell

Zane Roberts

Factory 480 RR

“I had a solid weekend at Round 6 of the National Hare and Hound series. This round has been tough for me in past years, mainly due to poor starts and extremely dusty conditions, so I knew the start was going to be the most important aspect of the race for me. I got a terrible jump off the line after making a mistake and blipping the throttle too soon but I had a great line down the bomb run and was able to come out in second off the start. From there I just rode a smooth and consistent race and came home in second.”

Joe Wasson

Factory 480 RR

“Round 6 didn’t go quite as planned! I had a decent start then got caught up in some dust which made it next to impossible to pass. Ended up 4th for the day.”

GNCC

Mountaineer GNCC

Beckley, West Virginia

September 11th, 2022
The Mountaineer GNCC was a muddy affair.  With rain on all day Saturday and into Sunday morning the track condition got a bit sloppy.  At the start of the XC2 race both Evan Smith and Jon Johnson got out to top five starts.  Johnson was able to maintain his top five position for the first two laps until an issue slowed his progress. Evan Smith didn’t have his best today on the bike.  In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb was battling for the lead and fought hard on the day.  He came in second place just seconds off the win.

 

Results:

Jay Lipscomb

2nd Place – XC3

Evan Smith

11th Place – XC2

Jon Johnson

12th Place – XC2

Photos: Ken Hill

Jay Lipscomb

Factory 125 RR

“I rode well today. The conditions were tough but the bike handled great and we were able to get 2nd place on the day.”

Evan Smith

Factory 250 RR

“Tough weekend GNCC racing, but soldiered through and will continue getting better for the next one.”

Jon Johnson

Factory 250 RR

“It was a difficult day out there.  I got a good start but an issue around lap 3 dropped me back. Looking forward to getting back on the bike and racing again next weekend at the National Enduro.”
