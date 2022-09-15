National Hare & Hound Muley Run & GNCC Mountaineer Beckley Results

The National Hare and Hound returned to the Nevada desert for Round 6 – The Muley Run. Dusty conditions made getting a good start crucial to the race. Unfortunately, both Joe Wasson and Zane Roberts weren’t able to get out into the lead from the start. Roberts was able able to find a good line to pull into second place and remain there the entire race. Wasson wasn’t able to find any clear air to make up any spots and came in a place off podium position in fourth.
Results:
Zane Roberts
2nd Place – Open Pro
Joe Wasson
4th Place – Open Pro
Photos: Mary Rinell
Zane Roberts
Factory 480 RR
“I had a solid weekend at Round 6 of the National Hare and Hound series. This round has been tough for me in past years, mainly due to poor starts and extremely dusty conditions, so I knew the start was going to be the most important aspect of the race for me. I got a terrible jump off the line after making a mistake and blipping the throttle too soon but I had a great line down the bomb run and was able to come out in second off the start. From there I just rode a smooth and consistent race and came home in second.”
Joe Wasson
Factory 480 RR
“Round 6 didn’t go quite as planned! I had a decent start then got caught up in some dust which made it next to impossible to pass. Ended up 4th for the day.”
GNCC
Mountaineer GNCC
Beckley, West Virginia
September 11th, 2022
The Mountaineer GNCC was a muddy affair. With rain on all day Saturday and into Sunday morning the track condition got a bit sloppy. At the start of the XC2 race both Evan Smith and Jon Johnson got out to top five starts. Johnson was able to maintain his top five position for the first two laps until an issue slowed his progress. Evan Smith didn’t have his best today on the bike. In the XC3 race, Jay Lipscomb was battling for the lead and fought hard on the day. He came in second place just seconds off the win.
Results:
Jay Lipscomb
2nd Place – XC3
Evan Smith
11th Place – XC2
Jon Johnson
12th Place – XC2
Photos: Ken Hill
Jay Lipscomb
Factory 125 RR
“I rode well today. The conditions were tough but the bike handled great and we were able to get 2nd place on the day.”
Evan Smith
Factory 250 RR
“Tough weekend GNCC racing, but soldiered through and will continue getting better for the next one.”
Jon Johnson
Factory 250 RR
“It was a difficult day out there. I got a good start but an issue around lap 3 dropped me back. Looking forward to getting back on the bike and racing again next weekend at the National Enduro.”
