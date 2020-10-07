NEPG Muddobbers Enduro & 2-Stroke World Championship Results

The 7th round of the NEPG was in Matthews, Indiana for the Muddobbers Enduro. The aptly named event was met with rainy and cold conditions throughout the entire day. The track was very slick and fast with tough visibility and traction issues the entire event. Cody Barnes raced hard and just missed out on winning the NE Pro 2 but stood in 2nd place on the podium at the end of the day. Thorn Devlin struggled a little in the slick conditions coming in 7th in the NE Pro 1. Rachel Gutish didn’t have the best luck either and ended up 5th in the Women’s Elite class.
Then team will look to rebound and have a great showing next week at the GNCC event in Mount Morris, PA.
NE Pro 1
Thorn Devlin – 7th
NE Pro 2
Cody Barnes – 2nd
Women’s Elite
Rachel Gutish – 5th
Photos: Shan Moore
Cody Barnes
250 RR Race Edition
“The day started good battling for the lead in the first two test. I sadly ran into an issue in test 3 by clipping my foot peg on something and it got stuck in the up position, that set me back quite a bit. Sam worked his butt off and got everything fixed. I went out in the next test where I felt great with my Beta 250 RR was handling and running awesome. Unfortunately, I ran into another issue, this time knocking my chain off in the test. Which led to more loss of time. I was able to finish in the second spot but that’s not what I wanted. Some days luck just isn’t in your favor and today was one of those weird days were it seemed like no matter how hard I tried things worked against me. We will be back to give it our all at the next one.”
Thorn Devlin
250 RR Race Edition
“The Muddobbers National Enduro lived up to it’s name this year. The cold temperatures and rain made for some tough conditions for the entire team. My Beta 250 RR was on point all day, I just simply struggled in the slick conditions the first half of the day. We had a really strong last two tests, but I allowed too much time loss in the first four tests. Although I’m disappointed in my performance, I’m thankful to be healthy and will take what I learned from racing today and apply it when I compete in similar conditions in the future. Thank you Beta USA and team for the support.”
Rachel Gutish
200 RR Race Edition
“The Muddobbers NEPG was a major disappointment for me, to put it mildly. I’ve been performing well in the NEPGs lately and was very excited to be racing in my home state. Unfortunately, as a result of the muddy conditions, I burned up my clutch. But in the big scheme of things, I’m grateful to be leaving the track uninjured and with a shot at still finishing second in the series points, as long as the next two races go well. As always I’m grateful for everyone who supports me, on days both good and bad”
2-Stroke World Championship
San Bernardino, CA
The smell of premix and the sound of 2-strokes engines was glorious at the 2-Stroke World Championship at the Glen Helen Raceway. Beta Motorcycles debuted the brand new 300 RX motocross bike. Riding the bike in it’s first race was Carlen & Bryson Gardner. They had a solid showing at the event, but both just ran into racing issues that kept them from a higher spots on the leaderboard. All in all it was a successful weekend with the new bike. Carlen and Bryson finished 8th and 10th respectively out of 45 riders in the Open Pro Division.
Open Pro
Carlen Gardner – 8th
Bryson Gardner – 10th
Photos: Jeff Miller
MXLifeStyle
Carlen Gardner
300 RX
“Two Stroke Nationals were a great time. Bryson and I have looked forward to this event for a couple months. The new Beta 300 RX was everything we wanted it to be for this race. Ran super clean, no problems mechanically, and handled like a dream on the rough Glen Helen race track. I had an unfortunate crash and get together on the second moto which pushed my rear fender into my rear wheel and gave me a bit of a challenge during the race. But all in all the Beta 300 RX showed it was a competitor and was definitely the best looking bike on the line!”
Bryson Gardner
300 RX
“I was very pleased with the handling and speed of the 300 RX. On the rough, hard pack, and sharp edges of Glen Helen Raceway the bike performed with competitive speed and stability. I’m happy Beta gave us the opportunity to ride those bikes this year! Thank you.”
