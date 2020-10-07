NEPG Muddobbers Enduro & 2-Stroke World Championship Results

The 7th round of the NEPG was in Matthews, Indiana for the Muddobbers Enduro. The aptly named event was met with rainy and cold conditions throughout the entire day. The track was very slick and fast with tough visibility and traction issues the entire event. Cody Barnes raced hard and just missed out on winning the NE Pro 2 but stood in 2nd place on the podium at the end of the day. Thorn Devlin struggled a little in the slick conditions coming in 7th in the NE Pro 1. Rachel Gutish didn’t have the best luck either and ended up 5th in the Women’s Elite class.

Then team will look to rebound and have a great showing next week at the GNCC event in Mount Morris, PA.

NE Pro 1

Thorn Devlin – 7th

NE Pro 2

Cody Barnes – 2nd

Women’s Elite

Rachel Gutish – 5th

Photos: Shan Moore