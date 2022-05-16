Brand New 2023 Harley-Davidson LiveWire Architecture announced with the launch of the new 2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar LE. LiveWire is now a sub-brand of Harley-Davidson focusing on electric only eBikes. Now LiveWire has it’s own modular architecture called “S2 ARROW”. Developed in-house at LiveWire Labs it demonstrates Harley-Davidson’s ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world. The new 2023 LiveWire S2 Del Mar has around ~80hp, charges in approximately 3.5 seconds for a 80% charge and is priced at $17,699 USD but the Limited Edition is restricted to 100 units only. That’s not a horrible price as other electric eBikes it competes against are also around the same price, but range is just 100 miles (city) and we don’t know how much lower it will be for highway nor how long you have to wait at a “gas station” to re-charge it to get back home either.

In the photos, I personally find the new look of the S2 Del Mar something to get to, it’s not common to see a giant “radiator” for an engine and the “gas tank” is holding what exactly? Back in the early 80’s I had a bicycle (1978 CCM Voodoo MX 850 Canadian BMX Bicycle) that looked just like a motorcycle, front and rear shocks, side covers, everything including an orange plastic gas tank with cap so it reminds me of that bike I had in a way (see end of article for photo).

Advanced LiveWire ARROW Architecture

LiveWire’s scalable ARROW architecture with proprietary battery, motor, charging, and control systems debuts on the Del Mar model and was designed at LiveWire Labs in Mountain View, California. The ARROW architecture is intended to be modular and serves as the central component of the motorcycle chassis.

Del Mar is designed to offer its rider thrilling performance with a targeted output of 80 horsepower (59.6 kW), delivering projected 0-to-60 mph times of 3.5 seconds. City range is expected to be 100 miles.* The Del Mar model weight target is 440 pounds or less.

100 Del Mar Launch Edition Models Expected to Begin Deliveries in Spring 2023

LiveWire is set to bring advanced design, technical innovation, and engineering expertise to urban riding and beyond, with the all-electric S2 Del Mar motorcycle, the first LiveWire model to feature the new S2 ARROW architecture.

The first 100 units will be built to order and serialized as Del Mar Launch Edition models, which can be reserved now for expected delivery in the spring of 2023.

“The S2 Del Mar model represents the next step in the evolution of the LiveWire brand,” said Jochen Zeitz, Chairman, President and CEO of Harley-Davidson. “The ARROW architecture underpinning the Del Mar, developed in-house at LiveWire Labs, demonstrates our ambition to lead in the EV space and establish LiveWire as the most desirable electric motorcycle brand in the world.”

All LiveWire S2 Del Mar motorcycles will be assembled at Harley-Davidson Vehicle Operations in York, PA.

*Range estimates are based on expected performance on a fully-charged battery and are derived from SAE J2982 Riding Range Test Procedure data on a sample motorcycle under ideal laboratory conditions. Your actual range will vary depending on your personal riding habits, road and driving conditions, ambient weather, vehicle condition and maintenance, tire pressure, vehicle configuration (parts and accessories), and vehicle loading (cargo, rider and passenger weight).