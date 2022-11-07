New asphalt unknown: WorldSBK Championship Mandalika

TYRE OPTIONS FOR THIS CIRCUIT The Indonesian island of Lombok, for the second time in history, will host the FIM Superbike World Championship at the Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit which next weekend will be the setting for the penultimate round on the calendar. The track was completely resurfaced and the works were completed a few days ago, so the characteristics of the new asphalt are not known, which is why Pirelli has decided to bring a wider tyre range than usual.

the riders will have only standard solutions available and they will be able to choose between and . The Pertamina Mandalika International Street Circuit was inaugurated last year as the last race of the 2021 ‘production based’ Championship. After having also hosted the first round of MotoGP in March 2022, the complete resurfacing of the track became necessary. The Italian company Dromo was chosen for the works, and it created an innovative asphalt mixture to cope with the strong temperature variations that occur throughout the day due to the track’s proximity to the sea. Modifications were also made to the curbs and the escape routes were expanded. For more details on tyre allocation for the WorldSBK and WorldSSP classes, please refer to the technical data sheets attached to this press release. GIORGIO BARBIER, MOTORCYCLE RACING DIRECTOR “The Indonesia-Australia back-to-back at the end of the season holds unknowns and important challenges for us. Starting with Mandalika, whose complete resurfacing was only completed a few days ago, so no one knows the characteristics of the new asphalt. We will certainly find a non-rubberized circuit, tyre wear could be more pronounced in free practice on Friday. We expect the situation to improve over the weekend with the track’s evolution, but still we don’t know how aggressive the new surface can be. The tyres for this round were shipped at the end of July and, based on what we saw last year and being aware of the possibility that the circuit could be resurfaced, we decided to bring an allocation made up of both softer and harder and wear-resistant solutions, which is why at the rear in addition to SCX and SC0 we also have the medium SC1. For the front, the standard SC1 is joined by the development A0843 which this year proved to be the most resistant option and in the races in which it was present it was also the most used front. Considering the situation, it is difficult to say now whether the SCX, which is the softest rear available, can be used in qualifying and in the Superpole Race, but if so, the riders can count on a more than adequate quantity of tyres”.