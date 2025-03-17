New fastest laps significantly faster in Argentina than previous all-time lap records

· British Jake Dixon (Boscoscuro) sealed the victory in Moto2™, by sprinting from the second position on the grid, and achieving the new best race lap, with 1’41.639 at the seventh lap, almost 1.2 seconds faster than the record set by Celestino Vietti in 2022, and over 8 tenths faster than the previous all-time lap record.



· Ángel Piqueras (KTM), equipped with a soft SC1 tyre on the front, and with medium SC2 tyre on the back – just like all the other riders on the podium – triumphed in Moto3™, after starting in the second position, and even set the new best race lap in 1’47.249 on lap 16 out of the 18 planned. A time of almost 1 second and 6 tenths faster than the 2022 race record lap set by Andrea Migno, and also almost 1.2 seconds faster than Sergio Garcia’s all-time lap record set in 2022. · A very high pace – In Moto2™, 18 out of 27 riders lapped under the former best race lap, and 11 of them even under the previous all-time lap record, while in Moto3™ all riders were faster than the previous best race lap and the all-time lap record, both set in 2022. · The choice of tyres for the race was unanimous in Moto2™, where everyone mounted the soft SC1 solution at the front and the soft SC0 solution on the back, the undisputed stars throughout the entire weekend. The Moto3™ grid was more varied, with most riders using a soft SC1 on the front, and the medium SC2 at the back. Taiyo Furusato (Honda) – fifth at the finish line after starting 14th at the grid – finished the race in the best position among those who used the soft SC1 on the rear tyre. New best race laps even faster than the previous all-time lap records



“This Argentinian weekend has been extremely positive for us, from all points of view. Although the riders had never raced on this track with our tyres before, they have all been very fast since Friday, and greatly improved the all-time lap records in their respective classes. Even in today’s races, the tyres’ performance was truly exemplary: in both categories, the new best race laps were well over a second faster than the previous ones, and, above all, they were also far better than the old all-time lap records. As I pointed out yesterday, the improvements were not at individual level only, but rather involved basically all riders. Just think that in Moto2™, 18 riders out of 27 lapped under the old fastest race lap, and 11 of them under the previous all-time lap record, while in Moto3™ all riders were faster than the previous best race lap and the all-time lap record, both dating back to 2022. Even if we take into account the evolution that the bikes may have had in these 2-3 year span, we are really talking about significant improvements that are all the more valuable, if we consider the fact that this was a completely new track for us, a circuit which we know to have historically been among the most demanding ones for the tyres”.