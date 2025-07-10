New Pirelli rear tyre for Moto2 at the German GP

· The German Grand Prix, the eleventh round and halfway point of the 2025 Championship, will take place next weekend at the Sachsenring circuit. This will be the setting for the debut of a new rear tyre developed by Pirelli and intended for Moto2™ riders: it is the D0922 specification. This solution aims to increase stability, while improving performance and consistency over distance. Compared to the SC1 standard medium, the D0922 differs both in structure and in the compound, the latter a little softer and halfway between a soft and a medium. · In addition to the new rear, the Moto2™ riders will have the standard SC1 at their disposal so that they can make a direct comparison between the two solutions. The rear tyres can be coupled to the two standard tyres provided for the front, namely the soft SC1 and the medium SC2. Each rider will have 8 tyres available for each of the two rear solutions and for the soft front, while the medium SC2 will be available in 6 units. · The allocation for the Moto3™ riders will replicate that already seen in previous grands prix, i.e. SC1 soft and SC2 medium for both the front and rear. Last year, the medium SC2 at the Sachsenring was the reference compound in the race for both axles. A new rear for Moto2™ to test on a demanding circuit “After continuing development on the softs at Silverstone, Aragón and Assen, at the Sachsenring we will focus more on the compounds in the medium area. The German circuit is quite demanding for the tyres due to the abrasiveness of the asphalt and the many left-hand corners that stress the tyres, especially on the most affected shoulder. Last year for Moto2™ we had two rear solutions in soft compound, the standard SC0 and the development D0532 which was chosen by almost all the riders for the race. The results obtained with the D0532 have been excellent but our goal is to constantly improve, which is why this year we have decided to introduce a new rear, the D0922, which should offer more stability and greater performance consistency over race distance. The compound of this new solution is a little softer than that of the SC1 standard medium, from which it also differs in its innovative structure. The Sachsenring will certainly be an excellent proving ground to make a direct comparison between the two rear tyres and verify the effectiveness of this new solution”.