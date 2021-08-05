NJ Field of Dreams East Hare Scrambles & NATC West Coast Nationals Results

Jay Gregorowicz

EVO 300

“I normally don’t enjoy west coast nationals as much as I do east, but I had a blast this weekend in Arizona. I usually struggle to understand what’s possible with the grip available and altitude, but this time I was able to tie for first place Saturday but lost the win in the tiebreaker by two clean rides. Still, I was super happy with second place. I managed to better my scores every loop which proves I was getting better as the day went on.

Sunday started out quite well. I had a rough crash on loop two and smacked my right elbow hard enough to have it affect my ability to hold on to the bars on the last loop causing two more fives that proved costly. I still managed to pull off third place. Overall it was an awesome weekend, my Beta Evo 300 ran flawlessly as always.”