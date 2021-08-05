NJ Field of Dreams East Hare Scrambles & NATC West Coast Nationals Results

The fifth round of the East Hare Scramble brought us to New Jersey for the NJ Field of Dreams. Beta support rider Kyle McDonal rode his Factory 430 RR to victory in the AA class. He had to work for it as he was in third after the first five miles. Also making the podium in the AA class was Beta Factory rider Max Fernandez, who came in 3rd place aboard his Factory 125 RR.
Results:
Kyle McDonal – 1st Place – AA Class
Max Fernandez – 3rd Place – AA Class
Photos by: Melissa Stanwood
Kyle McDonal
Factory 430 RR
“Sunday was round 5 of the AMA East Harescrambles held at Field of Dreams in NJ. Couldn’t ask for better weather on the weekend with cool temperatures and light rain to keep the dust down. I got off to a 4th place start but was able to make it into 3rd before the woods. Riding the 430 RR on the moto track and quad width trails was perfect. The laps were only about 5 miles long so it ended up being an 11 lap race. After lap 2 I moved up to second and caught the wild Wally Palmer. We had a great battle for a couple of laps and a lot of fun. On lap 5 I was able to get by him as we headed into the woods so I rode hard to get a comfortable gap and was able to maintain the lead for the rest of the race to take the overall win.”
Max Fernandez
Factory 125 RR
“I had a mediocre day. I got off to a decent start in 2nd but was last going into the woods. I tried to ride smoothly to catch up and I was able to get into 3rd toward the beginning of the race. I just kept pushing and was able to catch 2nd toward the end of the race but wasn’t able to make a pass.”
NATC West Coast Nationals
Kingman, AZ
The NATC West Coast Nationals was out in Arizona for rounds 1 & 2 of the championship this past weekend. The Beta Trials team had 5 first places, 2-second places, & 4 third-place finishes over these two rounds. The course in Kingman was popular among our riders and most of them did quite well on the Arizona terrian. Next stop is Oregon for the final leg of the NATC Championship.
Photos by: Stephanie Vetterly
Results
Round 1 Results
Alex Niederer – 8th – Pro
Drew Forner – 4th – Expert
Jerome Gergorowicz – 2nd – Expert
Cole Cullins – 3rd – Expert
Payden Campbell – 5th – Expert Sportsman
Blake Bronstein – 3rd – Jr. Expert Sportsman
Mika Lonsdale – 1st – Jr. Sportsman
Sherman Smith, III – 1st – Junior
Round 2 Results
Alex Niederer – 8th – Pro
Drew Forner – 1st – Expert
Jerome Gergorowicz – 2nd – Expert
Cole Cullins – 3rd – Expert
Payden Campbell – 5th – Expert Sportsman
Blake Bronstein – 3rd – Jr. Expert Sportsman
Mika Lonsdale – 1st – Jr. Sportsman
Sherman Smith, III – 1st – Junior
Alex Niederer
EVO 300 Factory
“As far as championship points go and event results, it was truly a weekend to forget about.
That being said, there were many valuable lessons learned. I have a good idea of what I need to work on before we go to Oregon in 2 months. I had some really good rides, but unfortunately, I just didn’t have the energy to put together 36 sections.”
Jay Gregorowicz
EVO 300
“I normally don’t enjoy west coast nationals as much as I do east, but I had a blast this weekend in Arizona. I usually struggle to understand what’s possible with the grip available and altitude, but this time I was able to tie for first place Saturday but lost the win in the tiebreaker by two clean rides. Still, I was super happy with second place. I managed to better my scores every loop which proves I was getting better as the day went on.
Sunday started out quite well. I had a rough crash on loop two and smacked my right elbow hard enough to have it affect my ability to hold on to the bars on the last loop causing two more fives that proved costly. I still managed to pull off third place. Overall it was an awesome weekend, my Beta Evo 300 ran flawlessly as always.”
Drew Fortner
EVO 300
“The NATC event this weekend was definitely a battle. Saturday for some reason I just couldn’t get my head in the game. The harder I tried the worse I did and at the end of the day, I was simply outridden. I finished the day in 4th place and I’m stoked to see my fellow Beta teammates do so well! Sunday went really well as I had quite the fire lit inside me and I was determined to fight to the very end. Despite having a 3rd place first loop I dug deep for my second and third loops, and was able to make a comeback for the win! I’m extremely happy with how well my EVO 300 performed even in the altitude. Also massive thank you to the whole Beta team and everyone in the pits for all the support! We have the best team at the events hands down! On to the next round in Oregon!”
Cole Cullins
EVO 300
“Saturday started off pretty good for me. I was feeling good and not making any major mistakes which put me in the lead after the first two loops! Unfortunately, I made some big mistakes on loop three that cost me a lot of points and I dropped down to 3rd. Pretty disappointed to give away the win, but have to look at the bright side of getting my first podium in the expert class.
Sunday was kinda up and down. I had some good rides, but also some costly mistakes. Finished up 4th on the day, only 2 points from another podium. Thanks to my brother Ty for minding for me and the whole Beta crew for keeping me going!”
Blake Bronstein
EVO 300 4 Stroke
Payden Campbell
EVO 300 4 Stroke
“Kingman, Arizona is easily one of my top 3 locations to ride. It is an epic place to start the East Coast rounds of the NATC/AMA National rounds. Saturday I was uncharacteristically nervous and couldn’t seem to get into a groove. The sections were great and my riding was pretty good but it wasn’t enough and I finished the day in 5th. Sunday I made some changes to my strategy and started really solid. I stayed in the zone all day and secured the win! I really think the Beta 4 stroke was a game changer this weekend, very happy with the bikes performance in the mountains.”
Mika Lonsdale
EVO 125
“I had a great weekend in Arizona for Rounds 1 and2 of the NATC Western Nationals. I was able to get the Jr Sportsman win on both days, and had the 2nd best score of all the Sportsman class on Saturday! The rocks were a little different than Colorado, so it took some practice to get a good feel for them. My Evo Factory 125 only took a little bit of adjustment from Colorado to feel strong all weekend. My Jitsie race gear was awesome too, with the temperature being extremely hot!”
Sherman Smith III
EVO 125
“Wow, what an experience in Arizona on top of Hualapai Mountain! Rounds one and two of the NATC Western Nationals were incredible! I loved the traction as well as the shade and low humidity. My Beta Evo 125 performed perfectly and gave me the confidence I needed to win on Saturday with six points. I was very excited that it was the lowest score of all the Clubman riders! Sunday was a bit harder, but I seemed to ride better. I ended the day with six points again, and the win! Section 12 was one section that I had to work extra hard on to clean. Thanks to Ray Peters’s advice in the section, and Tim Pilg’s example, I was able to clean it on my last loop. Thank you Beta for the opportunity and support!”
