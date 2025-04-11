Öncü Obliterates Lap Record for Second Successive Pole

It was a second successive pole position for Can Öncü and the Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing team as action got underway at Round 3 of the FIM Supersport World Championship at the legendary TT Circuit Assen.

Fresh from pole and a race victory in Portugal two weeks ago, the 21-year-old stormed to pole position by a dominant 0.550 seconds on Friday in the Netherlands, continuing the new R9’s strong start to the 2025 season.

The Turkish rider had been second in the morning’s cooler opening free practice, but a step forward in the afternoon saw him shatter the circuit outright lap record by almost a second, with a time of 1’36.184 to secure pole for Race 1.

Championship leader Stefano Manzi will start sixth for Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing’s home race, with Lucas Mahias (GMT94 Yamaha) one row behind in eighth.

2024 WorldSSP300 champion Aldi Mahendra (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) continued his impressive rookie campaign with 14th on the grid.

Michael Ruben Rinaldi (GMT94 Yamaha) will start 21st, while Yuki Okamoto (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate) lines up 23rd on his first visit to the TT Circuit Assen.

Race 1 gets underway at 15:15 local time on Saturday.

FREE PRACTICE RESULTS

SUPERPOLE RESULTS

Can Öncü (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Racing) – 1st (1’36.184)

“I’m very happy, I was working very hard before coming here so to be on pole position I am very pleased. This morning I was not too happy, it was quite difficult, but after reviewing the session we thought we could do some more. I have very mad memories from this circuit, but I told myself I need to erase these and restart – and we have done that in the best possible way. The race is always different so we will see, I want to do a good job and I think with this beautiful bike I can do a very good job.”