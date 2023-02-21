Opening round of 2023 WorldSSP in style

Strong Performance from Manzi to End Phillip Island Test in P2

Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Stefano Manzi prepared for the opening round of the 2023 Supersport World Championship in style by ending the official two-day test at the Phillip Island Circuit in second overall.

The 23-year-old Italian rider completed preseason testing in superb fashion by setting a 1:33.27 on Tuesday afternoon to finish in second fastest on the combined timesheets, 0.446s off the quickest rider, after completing 115 laps around the 4.445km track. His teammate, WorldSSP rookie Jorge Navarro, continued his adaptation to the Yamaha R6 with 115 laps over the two days, setting a best time of 1:34.797 on Tuesday afternoon to end the test in 15th overall.

GMT94 Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team’s Valentin Debise showed impressive pace over the two days, as the French rider completed 130 laps to end the test in 12th overall with a time of 1:34.279.

Andrea Mantovani on the Evan Bros Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team R6 continued his preparations for the season by lapping the Phillip Island Circuit 106 times and recording a best time of 1:34.514.

The Team Yamaha Thailand duo of Apiwath Wongthananon and Anupab Sarmoon took on the iconic Australian track for the first time on their R6s and finished the test in 16th and 19th, respectively, after completing 250 laps between them.

With preseason testing done and dusted, the riders return to action for the opening round of the 2023 FIM Supersport World Championship at the same venue on Friday, 24th February, at 10:30 am local time (UTC+11) for Free Practice 1.

Stefano Manzi – P2 (1:33.227)

Ten Kate Yamaha WorldSSP Supported Team

“It has been a perfect two days. This has been my first time riding here in warmer conditions, so I enjoyed the experience, and we found some good improvements with the bike over the test, so I am happy. I think it has been an encouraging preseason, Portimão was the first time I had ridden the R6 since the end of last season, and we had a lot of work to do. Then we came here, and we were immediately fast. I feel at home with this team already, and the bike suits my riding style perfectly. It will be an incredible season, with several riders who look fast and have the potential to battle at the front, so I cannot wait for it to start this weekend.”