Pirelli's 2025 innovations on track at Jerez for Moto2™ and Moto3™ testing

New supersoft SCX rear and 3.5″ front rim in Moto2™; minimum pressure for the rear also in Moto3™

· For the official pre-season tests of Moto2™ and Moto3™ scheduled from 18 to 20 February in Jerez, Pirelli is making available to Moto2™ riders for the first time the new SCX (Supersoft) rear tyre, an even softer solution than the SC0 (Soft) used in 2024, which they will have as an alternative option in these tests. The SCX has already been used for years in WorldSBK and in the 2025 season it will also be brought to Moto2™ at all those circuits that, due to asphalt characteristics or temperatures, make it possible to use. · Another novelty for 2025 for Moto2™ is the transition from the front rim with a 3.75″ channel to the 3.5-inch. The small size should help make the bikes more agile when entering corners and in quick changes of direction. · For the riders of the Moto3™ class, the allocation of last season has been confirmed, with SC1 (soft) and SC2 (medium) for both the front and the rear but with a novelty: as already for Moto2™, from this year also the Moto3™ will have a minimum pressure required by the regulations for the rear tyre, equal to 1.50 bar (22 psi). A first taste of the new novelties for 2025 at the Jerez test



“The official tests in Jerez follow last week’s private tests in Portimão which saw, in both classes, track lap records broken, with improvements of more than 8 tenths in Moto3™ and about 3 tenths in Moto2™. Already in Portugal, Moto2™ teams and riders were able to try one of this year’s novelties, namely the new front rim with narrower channel, which has gone from 3.75” to 3.5 inches. We expect this change to bring an advantage in terms of handling, especially when entering corners and in terms of agility when changing direction. Another important novelty for the Moto2™ riders will be the introduction of the supersoft SCX which, like all our solutions, is a tyre regularly sold on the market: this means that some teams may have already tried it privately, but this is the first time that we have officially allocated it. It is an even softer tyre than the SC0 which was the softest option in the allocation last year. Our intention is to make it available to the riders for the 2025 season alongside the soft SC0 and/or the medium SC1 only for circuits where, due to the type of asphalt and temperatures, it could be an effective choice. Finally, in Moto3™, given the excellent results obtained last year, we have decided to confirm the 2024 solutions by introducing, as already present in Moto2™, a minimum pressure for the rear tyre, set at 1.50 bar, to ensure optimal tyre performance”.