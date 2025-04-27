Pirelli’s new SCX led Gonzalez to victory in Moto2™, while Rueda wins in Moto3™

|With the new Pirelli SCX, the Spanish rider won the Moto2™ Spanish GP, and set also a new best race lap record. Rueda’s third win in Moto3™
· Manuel Gonzalez (Kalex) made the most of the new Pirelli supersoft SCX rear, combined with the soft SC1 front, and took a clear victory in the Moto2™️ race at the Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez. He shared the podium with Barry Baltus and Senna Agius (both in Kalex), who chose the same tyre combination, as did almost all the other riders. The only exception was Joe Roberts (Kalex), who opted for the soft SC0 at the rear.
· Thanks to the extra grip and consistency of the new supersoft SCX, Gonzalez finished the 21 laps of the race 5 seconds faster than in 2024, improving the average pace by almost 3 tenths per lap. With a time of 1’40.351, he also set a new best race lap, lowering Joe Roberts’ previous record by almost 7 tenths.
· Three different choices for the three riders on the podium in Moto3™️: the winner José Antonio Rueda (KTM) started with medium SC2 at the front and soft SC1 at the rear. Second place Angel Piqueras (KTM) opted for a medium SC2 compound on both axles, while Joel Kelso (KTM), third, combined soft SC1 at the front and medium SC2 at the rear.
· On lap 12, Rueda set the new best race lap with 1’44.352, lowering Ryusei Yamanaka’s 2024 record by 7 and a half tenths. At the same distance (19 laps), the race was almost 12 seconds faster than last year, with an average improvement of more than 6 tenths per lap.
A convincing debut for the new SCX in Jerez