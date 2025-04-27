PIVOTAL PITTSBURGH VICTORY SEES TOM VIALLE REGAIN 250SX EAST RED PLATE

PITTSBURGH, Pa. – A pivotal victory in the 250SX East Main Event at Pittsburgh has resulted in Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Tom Vialle regaining the red plate with just a single round remaining in the division, on a night where Chase Sexton kept the pressure on in 450SX with a solid second-place finish to complete Round 15 of the 2025 AMA Supercross Championship.

The defending 250SX East Class Champion Vialle opened his Pittsburgh weekend by recording the fourth-fastest qualifying time despite crashing heavily in the afternoon, before rebounding and racing to a fourth-place finish in his Heat Race onboard the KTM 250 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

An intense Main Event saw Vialle launch to a top-three start, before posting a calculated performance that saw the Frenchman strike for the lead during the latter stages of the race. From there, the number 1 would hold the lead and deliver a timely race win, now carrying a single-point series advantage into Salt Lake City.

Tom Vialle: “This race win was very important, I feel like I had to win [tonight] to have a chance at the championship in Salt Lake. I had a rough start to the day with a pretty big crash in practice, but overall, I got pretty lucky there. I felt great in the Main Event, the bike felt really good too, and after the start I knew that I had to make it happen tonight and thats what we did.”

Equipped with his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION, 450SX title challenger Sexton powered his way to the fastest qualifying time, dialing in what was a challenging Acrisure Stadium circuit that tested the world’s best Supercross riders.

In his Heat Race, Sexton launched to a top-three start and made his way into P2 with teammate Aaron Plessinger heading the field at the front. On a slick surface, Sexton would post a measured performance to earn third place as the checkered flag flew.

An epic fight in the Main Event would see the number 4 stalk the leader for the duration of the race after a strong start, riding to the limit of what the track conditions would allow. Following an intense duel over the course of the encounter, Sexton delivered a P2 result and currently sits 12 points from the 450SX lead with two rounds to go.

Chase Sexton: “It was a tough track tonight, I knew the start was going to be key, and Cooper [Webb] got off to a good one. From there I really needed to be mindful of how hard I pushed as it was easy to lose the rear-end in these conditions. I felt like I rode well, just couldn’t get close enough to make a pass, but I didn’t want to override the track – finding that limit was tough. It’s disappointing to lose this race tonight, but it was a dogfight and I gave it everything I had.”

Teammate Plessinger enjoyed success in his 450SX Heat Race, surging to a second-place result after scoring the holeshot and leading early onboard his KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION.

Later, in battling within the top-five throughout the Main Event, ‘The Cowboy’ would continue his impressive run of late-season form, crossing the finish line in fourth place to conclude his weekend in Pittsburgh. Plessinger is sixth in the standings following Round 15 of 17.

Aaron Plessinger: “Pittsburgh was a fun city and a very cool venue! It was a weird day for me. I felt really good in practice and then got off to an awesome start in the Heat Race. P2 in that one, which was pretty good, but it was a strange Main Event after getting off to an awesome start. On the first lap, I cased the big triple, and I think that threw me off a bit, took me a bit to get going. Around the halfway mark I came alive and managed to come back to fourth, so it’s a cool feeling to not give up on myself and rebound mid-race – we’ll take the speed into Denver and try to end this Supercross season with two more podiums!”

Next Race: May 3 – Denver, Colorado

Results 450SX Class – Pittsburgh

1. Cooper Webb (Yamaha)

2. Chase Sexton (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

3. Justin Cooper (Yamaha)

4. Aaron Plessinger (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

5. Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna)

13. Justin Hill (KTM)

Standings 450SX Class 2025 after 15 of 17 rounds

1. Cooper Webb, 325 points

2. Chase Sexton, 313

3. Ken Roczen, 271

5. Malcolm Stewart, 237

6. Aaron Plessinger, 222

7. Justin Barcia, 185

8. Justin Hill, 170

Results 250SX East Class – Pittsburgh

1. Tom Vialle (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing)

2. Nate Thrasher (Yamaha)

3. Maximus Vohland (Yamaha)

4. RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna)

Standings 250SX East Class 2025 after 9 of 10 rounds

1. Tom Vialle, 160

2. Seth Hammaker, 159

3. RJ Hampshire, 157