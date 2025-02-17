Positive pre-season tests for Aprilia Racing in Buriram

Once again, at the Chang International Circuit — just as in Sepang — the Aprilia RS-GP25 has shown great potential. During the two days of testing, the last before the official start of the season in Buriram, Marco Bezzecchi and Lorenzo Savadori worked on the new RS-GP25, confirming the quality of the work done by the Noale-based manufacturer. On the first day of testing at Buriram, Marco Bezzecchi continued his fine-tuning and development work, setting his best time at 1:29.794. On the final day of testing, the focus shifted to preparation for the first Grand Prix of the season, with two time-attacks, set-up tests and additional testing items. Marco Bezzecchi finished the two days of testing in third place in the combined standings, with a best time of 1:29.060. During the two days of testing, Lorenzo Savadori carried out an intense development programme in preparation for the new season. The Italian rider completed 35 laps on the first day with a time of 1:31.730 and 28 laps on the second day, recording his best time of 1:31.207. As for Jorge Martín, his rehabilitation program following the surgery on his right hand is progressing as planned. He will continue to work over the next week in order to be fully prepared after the injury during the Malaysia tests. It’s also worth highlighting the great work done by the Trackhouse team with Raúl Fernández, who, despite not being in the best of physical shape following his injury at Sepang, managed to finish thirteenth in the combined standings of the two days. Rookie Ai Ogura also showed his speed, finishing eleventh in the combined standings over the two days.