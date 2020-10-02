Progressive American Flat Track announces the Road to AFT program

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Oct. 1) – With the second half of its 2020 season on the horizon, Progressive American Flat Track proudly announced today the Road to AFT program, its newest initiative designed in conjunction with the American Motorcyclist Association to create a pathway for rising stars striving to progress to professional competition. This landmark progression for the series will debut at the Yamaha Atlanta Short Track event with a featured amateur exhibition race held during the weekend program.

Effective immediately, the Road to AFT will recognize young, talented riders from AMA-sanctioned amateur flat-track racing series and aid in their progression and transition into professional competition in the AFT Singles presented by Russ Brown Motorcycle Attorneys class. The program also will provide a resource for obtaining the knowledge necessary for success in Progressive AFT to pave the way for the next generation of champions.

“The need for a springboard from amateur to an AFT Professional Singles license has never been more apparent,” said Joey Mancari, chief competition officer of Progressive American Flat Track. “The Road to AFT will not only accomplish that, but will also give AFT Singles riders with limited pro experience a place to hone their skills. In both cases, the Road to AFT program is where these riders will gain the skill sets needed to succeed as an AFT competitor.”

The Road to AFT will include the AMA Flat Track Grand Championship and AFT Championship events. The program also will be present at select AMA-sanctioned amateur and Pro-Am events.

Next Up:

The 2020 Progressive American Flat Track series heads to Woodstock, Georgia for the Yamaha Atlanta Short Track presented by Law Tigers at Dixie Speedway on Friday, October 2, and Saturday, October 3. Live coverage of the entire weekend’s racing activities will be available on any device for less than $1 per event via TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.