Qatar: the Ducati Lenovo Team on track at Lusail International Circuit

Francesco Bagnaia and Marc Márquez are ready to face one of the most passionate weekends of the calendar: the magical setting of Doha this week will host the Qatar GP. A track that is always well suited to Ducati and capable of enhancing the technical characteristics of the Desmosedici GP with 8 wins since 2004 and three consecutive victories in the last three editions (’22 Bastianini, ’23 Di Giannantonio, ’24 Bagnaia).

Coming from the first place at the GP of the Americas, third in the general classification and winner at Lusail last year, Pecco will take the track to be competitive right from the first free practice sessions.

Bitter taste for the premature epilogue in Texas when he was leading the race, but very fast throughout this first part of the season with three pole positions and five victories between Sprint and GP, Marc, who has won here only once, aims to resume the streak of positive results.

First appointment on track for both, Friday April 11th at 15:45 local time (14:45 in Italy) for the first free practice session.

Marc Márquez (#93 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 2nd (86 points)

“Closing a weekend that has been practically perfect until that point with a crash is something that leaves a bitter taste. It’s a shame, it was a fraction of a second and we need to get back to work and continue to stay focused. We have great potential, Ducati has always been competitive on this track and we can do well”.

Francesco Bagnaia (#63 Ducati Lenovo Team) – 3rd (75 points)

“Getting back at work on the track after a win is always nice. The final epilogue in Austin was fantastic and I’m also very happy because compared to the previous GP my feelings while riding were better. We still have a lot to do, there’s a lot of work ahead of us, but this track is known to bring out the characteristics and potential of the Desmosedici GP”.

Circuit Information

Country: Qatar

Name: Lusail International Circuit

Fastest lap: P. Acosta (KTM), 01:52.657 (161.9 km/h) – 2024

Circuit record: J. Martin (Ducati), 01:50.789 (174.8 km/h) – 2024

Maximum speed: J. Zarco (Ducati), 362,4 km/h – 2021

Track length: 5.38 km

Sprint race distance: 11 laps (59.2 km)

Race distance: 22 laps (118.26 km)

Turns: 16 (10 right, 6 left)

2024 Results

GP Podium: 1° Bagnaia (Ducati); 2° Binder (KTM), 3° Martin (Ducati)

Pole Position: Martin (Ducati), 01:50.789 (174.8 km/h)

Fastest Lap: Acosta (KTM), 01:52.657 (171.9 km/h)

Racing Statistics

Francesco Bagnaia

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 63

GPs Started: 215 (110 x MotoGP, 36 x Moto2, 69 x Moto3)

First GP: Qatar 2019 (MotoGP), Qatar 2017 (Moto2), Qatar 2013 (Moto3)

Wins: 40 (30 MotoGP + 8 Moto2 + 2 Moto3)

Podiums: 76 (53 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 7 Moto3)

First GP Wins: Aragón 2021 (MotoGP), Qatar 2018 (Moto2), Netherlands 2016 (Moto3)

Pole positions: 31 (24 MotoGP + 6 Moto2 + 1 Moto3)

First pole position: Qatar 2021 (MotoGP), France 2018 (Moto2), Great Britain 2016 (Moto3)

World Titles: 3 (MotoGP 2023, MotoGP 2022, Moto2 2018)

Marc Márquez

Bike: Ducati DesmosediciGP

Race Number: 93

GPs Started: 270 (192 x MotoGP, 32 x Moto2, 46 x 125cc)

First GP: Qatar 2013 (MotoGP), Qatar 2011 (Moto2), Spagna 2008 (125cc)

Wins: 90 (64 MotoGP + 16 Moto2 + 10 125cc)

Podiums: 152 (113 MotoGP + 25 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First GP Wins: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), France 2011 (Moto2), Italy 2010 (125cc)

Pole positions: 97 (69 MotoGP + 14 Moto2 + 14 125cc)

First pole position: Americas 2013 (MotoGP), Great Britain 2011 (Moto2), France 2009 (125cc)

World Titles: 8 (MotoGP 2019, MotoGP 2018, MotoGP 2017, MotoGP 2016, MotoGP 2014, MotoGP 2013, Moto2 2012, 125cc 2010)

Championship Information

Rider Standings

Constructors Standings

Ducati – 1st (111 points)

Team Standings

Ducati Lenovo Team – 1st (161 points)