Race Win and Third Overall for Benistant at MXGP of Trentino

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 team’s Thibault Benistant has picked up his second overall podium result of the season, claiming third at the fifth round of the series in Pietramurata, Italy. A fall in Race One led to a 12th place finish, but in Race Two, Benistant impressed, running second before making a crucial last-lap pass to secure an epic race win and his place on the rostrum.

With rain falling overnight and into race day in Pietramurata, the conditions for the MX2 class were near-perfect. Overcast skies kept the temperatures cool, and the races took place in front of thousands of fans, who turned out to watch the fifth round of the MX2 World Championship.

As an exceptional rider on the hardpack, Benistant was on the pace in Race One and battled inside the top 10 before a small crash dropped him to 12th at the finish.

A better start in Race Two set the Frenchman up for a much-improved result. While running third, early race leader Sacha Coenen fell, and that allowed Benistant through into second. From there, he slowly began to reel in Andrea Adamo at the front of the field, and just after the final lap began, Benistant made a decisive pass on the former MX2 World Champion. Benistant then raced to victory aboard his Yamaha YZ250FM, with the extra points secured for the win placing him third overall on the day. The 22-year-old now moves up to fifth in the series standings.

For Rick Elzinga, the fifth round of the series was highly rewarding. Despite a poor start in Race One and a first-turn fall in Race Two, the Dutchman was at one with his machine and charged through the field in both races to secure his 8-9 result. By placing eighth overall on the day, Elzinga progresses from 13th to 11th in the championship standings.

The MXGP of Trentino proved bittersweet for Karlis Reisulis. Despite showing impressive speed throughout the weekend, an unfortunate incident in Race One forced him into the pits for a rear wheel change, costing him valuable time and a chance to score points. He bounced back in Race Two, recovering from a crash to finish 10th, which earned him 17th overall on the day. Reisulis now sits 13th in the MX2 World Championship standings.

The series continues next weekend with another hardpack circuit, as the championship heads to Fraunfeld in Switzerland for round six.

Click here for all the results from the MXGP of Trentino.

Thibault Benistant

3rd MXGP of Trentino, 34-points

5th MX2 Championship Standings, 171-points

“A strange day for me with a bad first race, but then a win in the second one. Who can believe that a 12-1 would be enough for a place on the podium, but I can’t complain, and I’ll take it. Moving forward I need to work on being better in the first races of the day as I don’t ride my best, so I need to figure this out really soon. Thanks to the team for their hard work as always.”

Rick Elzinga

8th MXGP of Trentino, 25-points

11th MX2 Championship Standings, 98-points

“I felt good today. The rain overnight changed the track a lot and it played into my favour. My speed was good and I was second in Warm-up, so that was a good start to the day. I didn’t get the best of starts in Race One, somewhere around 20th, but came through to eighth, so that was quite good despite my start. Then in the second one that was the best ride of the season so far. I fell in turn one then came through for ninth. My riding and speed were good, and I was able to make a lot of passes, so it was an enjoyable moto being able to charge forward for the whole race.”

Karlis Reisulis

17th MXGP of Trentino, 11-points

13th MX2 Championship Standings, 95-points

“Today was interesting to say the least. My speed is good and I felt great on the bike but I just had a little bit of bad luck, I guess. I had to pull into the pits to change the rear wheel in the first race then in the second one I didn’t get a good start, then someone came across me and I fell. All the pieces of the puzzle are there, I just need to put them all together on the day now.”