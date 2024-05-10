Rainy Black Buffalo National Enduro Arkansas

The Black Buffalo National Enduro The series headed out to Arkansas for the third round of the year. The rain consistently fell all week leading to a wet and demanding track. The riders had fifty-five miles and six tests to clear in the rainy conditions. Those who survived the miserable conditions could take pride in battling all day. Jhak Walker in the NE Pro2 class rode consistently and had his best tests in the second half of the enduro, putting him in a fourth-place class finish. Jay Lipscomb struggled a bit in the conditions but still was able to ride to a top-ten finish by earning seventh place in the NE Pro2 class. Next up for the East Coast Race Team is the Powerline Park GNCC in Ohio this weekend.