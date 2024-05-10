Rainy Black Buffalo National Enduro Arkansas

The series headed out to Arkansas for the third round of the year. The rain consistently fell all week leading to a wet and demanding track. The riders had fifty-five miles and six tests to clear in the rainy conditions. Those who survived the miserable conditions could take pride in battling all day. Jhak Walker in the NE Pro2 class rode consistently and had his best tests in the second half of the enduro, putting him in a fourth-place class finish. Jay Lipscomb struggled a bit in the conditions but still was able to ride to a top-ten finish by earning seventh place in the NE Pro2 class. Next up for the East Coast Race Team is the Powerline Park GNCC in Ohio this weekend.
Results:
Jhak Walker » 4th Place » NE Pro2
Jay Lipscomb » 7th Place » NE Pro2
“The National Enduro in Arkansas was challenging. Conditions were tough. I just tried to focus as best I could and take good lines. Overall happy with my ride and taking fourth place in class.”
Factory 250 RR
Factory 250 RR
“Decent day at round three of the NEPG series in Arkansas. A bunch of rain fell all day and mixed with the rocky terrain it made for a challenging day with vision and taking good lines. It was a solid result overall and happy to keep learning and improving going into the next one.”
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle, the World’s Largest Motorcycle Site with over 425 million readers since 1999.
Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach 425 million people has been incredible and I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members...thank you so much! We are all making a difference to millions of riders worldwide.
September 3, 2022 — PALA, Calif. Young Australian completes dominant season aboard CRF250R Honda wins AMA Pro Motocross Manufacturer Championship Today during the 2022 AMA Pro Motocross Championship finale at Fox Raceway, Team Honda HRC rider […]
Team Suzuki Press Office – January 24. The first race of the 2021 MotoGP™ World Championship is due to begin on March 28th at the Losail International Circuit in Qatar, but initial revisions issued by […]