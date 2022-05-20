Ready For Redemption At VIRginia International Raceway MotoAmerica

Sunnyvale, Calif., May 18, 2022—The 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship heads to VIRginia International Raceway this weekend for round three of 10 with America’s quickest SBK riders chasing the ultimate Italian duo: Danilo Petrucci and his Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4 R.



Petrucci swept the opening round of Superbike competition at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas, but had mixed results during round two at Road Atlanta. Petrucci started quickly as always and took the race-one win in Georgia. But after his engine overheated during an extended period on the grid caused a DNF before of the opening lap of the second restart of race two.



Regardless, Petrucci has the reigns tight on the SBK field as he holds a 15-point lead over Yamaha’s Mathew Schotlz.



This will be Petrucci’s second visit to the 3.27-mile VIR, America’s first permanent road-racing circuit that opened its gates in Alton, Va., in 1957. The 31-year-old former MotoGP pilot has only one practice under his leathers at VIR—and that session was in the wet.



With his signature smile and the high performance of the V4 R, Petrucci is ready to impress the American Ducatisti as he seeks additional wins and extend his lead to deliver Ducati the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike title.



Danilo Petrucci (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC – Ducati #9)

“Finally, we’re coming back to the races, and at a unique circuit. I’ve been to VIR just one time for a day of testing in the wet aboard a production Panigale V4. I had just 40 laps of experience, which is better than nothing. At least I know the track’s layout. I’m happy to come back to the races and score some more points.”



Round three of the 2022 MotoAmerica Superbike Championship will be held at VIRginia International Raceway on May 20-22, 2022.