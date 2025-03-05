Red Bull KTM Factory Racing get clear with WRS for better vision at full MotoGP speed

The path to 2025 MotoGP honors is now more transparent for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing and their riders Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder thanks to a partnership with specialists WRS for the screens of their KTM RC16s.

A vital part of the KTM RC16 ‘cockpit’, WRS have provided the ultra-clear and hugely resistant customized material for the race bike screens for the 2025 season. WRS have come onboard to supply their expert solutions for the #37 and #33 machinery on the grid and for the 22 grands prix to come this year.

WRS is based in Cattolica and began life as a small e-commerce business in 2008, later becoming a windscreen manufacturer. Since then the Italian firm has expanded and achieved certification to spread their wares internationally. They have achieved substantial credibility in both the motorcycle industry and motorcycle racing circles for the high standards of their output; thanks to the latest laser cutting, 3D scanners, CNC milling, and simulation software as well as the ingenuity of their staff.WRS also manufacture products for a range of KTM STREET bikes.

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is happy to unify further with WRS and include the company on the list of important technical collaborators in the 77th season of MotoGP in 2025.

Aki Ajo, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing Team Manager: “Thanks to WRS and their people for the support for our MotoGP racing in 2025. The screens are also used by the test team and the components in general are high quality and exactly what we need. We also appreciate WRS’ proactive approach and enthusiasm: this outlook makes for the best partners as we push for the standards and the efficiency to chase those last important details for success.”

Nicolas Zavoli, CEO WRS: “We are proud to partner with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing in their quest for excellence in MotoGP. Competition drives our innovation and this collaboration reinforces our commitment to delivering high-performance solutions to elite racing teams. We are excited to witness the championship unfold with talented riders like Pedro Acosta and Brad Binder. It will surely be fun, and we at WRS are ready for it!”