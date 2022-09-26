Registration Now Open for 2023 Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups

Registration Now Open for the 2023 Yamaha YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups

Yamaha Motor Europe is pleased to announce that registration is now open for the 2023 YZ125, YZ85 and YZ65 bLU cRU FIM Europe Cups. Following the great success of this years’ YZ Cup SuperFinale, Yamaha is delighted to offer a new opportunity for young bLU cRU riders to compete for one of 120 places on the gate at the 2023 YZ bLU cRU Superfinale, which will take place at the biggest and most-watched event of the season, the Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France.

In addition to the once-in-a-lifetime experience on offer, one rider in each YZ cup class will receive valuable support from Yamaha Motor Europe for their 2024 racing season.

Since 2015 for the YZ125 participants, and 2019 for the YZ85 and 65 riders, the bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup Superfinale has been the best event for grass-roots level motocross riders to experience the world of professional racing.

The bLU cRU program is open to riders that ride either a YZ125, YZ85 or YZ65 in one of the approved national championships, where throughout their respective seasons they will accumulate bLU cRU points. The best 40 riders in each class will be invited to race the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale, which this year will take place at the prestigious Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations.

At the Superfinale, the top three riders from each class, along with two carefully selected wild card riders from each category, will receive an invite to the bLU cRU Masterclass, which takes place in Spain at the end of the season.

The Masterclass is an event specifically designed to give young riders a taste of what the racing world can throw at them. It is also a place for aspiring riders to receive expert training and advice from Yamaha’s factory MXGP and MX2 riders. At the end of the two-day Masterclass, one YZ125 rider will be chosen to join a Yamaha supported EMX125 Team where he or she will contest the EMX125 Championship in 2024, while the YZ65 and YZ85 winners will receive additional support from Yamaha for their next seasons.

For riders that want a chance to line up at the YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup SuperFinale at MXoN 2023, now is the time to enter. Follow the instructions on the following link and sign up as soon as possible. Entries close 28 February 2023.

Click here to sign up for the 2023 YZ bLU cRU FIM Europe Cup.