Roberts on the Podium in Shasta Ski Park Hare Scrambles

“It was a tough weekend for round five of the AMA West Hare Scrambles. I tried hard to execute on the start so that I would be able to have a relatively dust-free race, but my line didn’t quite work out, and I was left in the blinding dust of the silt of Mount Shasta Ski Area. The course opened up pretty quickly to where there was some vision, but unfortunately, we ran into some issues early on and had to get them sorted in the pits after a slow first lap. We got everything dialed back in, but at that point, I was back and out of contention. I went back out and raced at a good pace to the finish line and came in 8th overall and 3rd in class. Bummer of a weekend, but we’ll be back and ready to fire on all cylinders at the final round in a couple weeks!”