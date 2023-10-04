Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing takes Casey Cochran into professional full-time in 2024

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing will take Casey Cochran into the professional ranks full-time in 2024, scheduled to contest the SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) onboard the FC 250.

Cochran, 17, has enjoyed an outstanding final year in amateur competition, in which he clinched the Schoolboy 2 (12-17) B/C class title in the 2023 AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s, as well as the Supercross Futures AMA National Championship in Salt Lake City and the Moto Combine overall at RedBud.

The teenage Virginia native gained immense experience in his first pro-level appearances across the final two rounds of this year’s AMA Pro Motocross Championship at Budds Creek and the Ironman National, which will also help in setting him up for a full-time transition next year with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing.

Cochran commented: "I've really enjoyed this past year working with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing and getting to know everyone, so I'm super-excited to extend what we have going on and progress into the pro ranks with such a good team behind me. Couldn't be more stoked for the future!"

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team Manager, Nathan Ramsey, welcomed Cochran to the factory program and is excited to see him progress throughout the 2024 AMA Supercross Championship and Pro Motocross Championship, leading into the SMX Finals series.

explained Ramsey. “Casey put together an amazing final year as our elite Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing amateur athlete and he absolutely hit all the marks that we put together for him to earn his first pro contract,”

“I am both happy and proud to have Casey join our pro team. He’s a very hard worker and is full of potential for a great future with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Now, I am looking forward to spending some time with him during the off-season as he builds into 2024.”