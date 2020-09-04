ROCKSTAR ENERGY HUSQVARNA FACTORY RACING TEAM EXTENDS CONTRACT WITH DEAN WILSON

Husqvarna Motorcycles North America, Inc. is pleased to announce that Dean Wilson has signed another one-year contract extension with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team. Wilson is set to compete in the 2021 AMA Supercross World Championship and Pro Motocross Championships aboard the FC 450 ROCKSTAR EDITION.
Stephen Westfall, Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing Team: “Dean has been a part of our program since 2017 and we’re excited to keep him on board for another year. He is a great guy with an even better personality and we look forward to seeing him excel in 2021.”
Wilson is set to compete at the RedBud double-header this weekend, September 4 and 7, for rounds four and five of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in Buchanan, Michigan.