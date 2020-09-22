Rocky and rooty with plenty of dust at Lead Belt National Enduro

NEPG- Round 6

Park Hills, MO

The Lead Belt National Enduro was the sixth stop of the 2020 NEPG Series. The track was rocky and rooty with plenty of dust to contend with. Beta Racing had a good showing at the event, with a couple of podium finishes. Rachel Gutish lead the way for Team Beta with a 1st place finish in the Women’s Elite Class. She dominated by winning all five tests. Cody Barnes had a back and forth battle for the lean but couldn’t quite secure it at the end and finished 2nd place in the NE Pro 2. Thorn Devlin raced hard in the NE Pro 1 class but finished the day in 6th place.

Rachel Gutish

200 RR Race Edition

“Words cannot describe how excited I am about my performance at the NEPG this weekend! I took the Women’s Elite win by over three minutes, and had a clean sweep of all five of the tests we do. It is the best I have ever ridden at an NEPG by a long shot! Conditions were super dusty and at times a little scary when you’d get right behind someone, but the course suited me well. It was rocky and rooty, but with plenty of nice corner ruts and fast, flowy sections. I’m glad that all the hard work and testing is starting to pay off!”

Cody Barnes

250 RR Race Edition

“My day started off well by winning the first test of the day. For the first few tests I was going back and forth for the win. My Beta 250RR was running awesome and handling the hard pack rocky conditions really good. I felt good on the bike. Sadly a few too many mistakes in the later tests cost me and I was only able to get 2nd on the day. I’m pretty frustrated at myself for how the day turned out but I am looking forward to trying again at the next one.”

Thorn Devlin

250 RR Race Edition

“The Lead Belt Enduro offered challenging conditions and varying terrain. We took the day on with the best of our knowledge and had an uncharacteristic off day. I’m thankful for the knowledge this race has given me and moving forward healthy. Thank you Beta USA for a great bike and continued support to further our progress on the bike and as a team.”