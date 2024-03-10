Rode into the history books at The World Center of Racing Daytona International Speedway tonight

Josh Herrin and the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati Team Show Perfection For The 2024 Daytona 200 Win

Daytona, Fla. March 9, 2024 — Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati’s Josh Herrin rode into the history books at The World Center of Racing, Daytona International Speedway, by taking a dominant third career Daytona 200 victory and the second in a row as a Ducati rider.



After qualifying fifth on the Ducati Panigale V2, Herrin immediately established himself in the lead group, taking the lead at the International Horseshoe corner ahead of pole-sitter Tyler Scott.



Herrin was thus embroiled in an intense 12-rider battle for the lead in the first third of the race, but a flawless performance from the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team in the first pitstop round marked a turning point.



Led by team manager Bobby Shek, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati team got Herrin out of the pitlane and into a 10.7-second lead by lap 22 ahead of Richie Escalante. From there, it was a matter of keeping the mind focused and the laps ticking over for Herrin. Consistent 1:49 lap times and a couple of 1:48 lap times had Herrin in the box seat for the win.



However, it almost didn’t happen, as Herrin ran out of fuel coming into the pits for the second stop. The number 2 had enough momentum to get back to his pit and a waiting tank of gas, and once again, the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati did everything perfectly to get him back on track in the lead and on his way to the checkered flag.



Thus, Herrin took the win by a massive 45.660s ahead of Tyler Scott and Hayden Gillim. He joins legends like Kenny Roberts, Mat Mladin, Scott Russell, and Miguel Duhamel as three-time Daytona 200 champions.



Josh Herrin (Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati – #2)

“I cannot thank my team enough for this win,” Herrin enthused. “I was riding as hard as ever, but the team put together two perfect pit stops, which made such a difference for us today.



“This is my third year on the Ducati Panigale V2. The bike is amazing; I think many people have been sleeping on it for the past few years. This year, there were many more on the grid, which is awesome. It’s a great motorcycle, and I’m just so happy to be here riding for this team and making a little history with them by taking two Daytona Ducati wins in a row. Next year, we’ll go for three in a row. I love this place!”