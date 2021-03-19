SET FOR THE NEW MXGP SEASON?

March 19, 2021 Michael Le Pard News Comments Off on SET FOR THE NEW MXGP SEASON?
The 2021 Grand Prix season sits on the horizon but inches closer every day. The start date of May 23rd in Oss and the Dutch round opening the new racing campaign will see Jeffrey Herlings as one of the main contenders for the MXGP crown with fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 SX-F riders Tony Cairoli and Jorge Prado.

The 26-year old four-times #1 has been testing and training in Spain with current FIM MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle for company. The 20-year old Frenchman is bidding to become the fourth back-to-back title winner with the KTM 250 SX-F in the last eleven years. 19-year old Rene Hofer is also in southern Europe and the Austrian will tackle his second term in MX2 and will be flanked by MX2 rookie Mattia Guadagnini for 2021.

About Michael Le Pard 5370 Articles
"Mr. Totalmotorcycle". Owner and Founder of Total Motorcycle. Supporting over Motorcyclists and Motorcycling for 21 great years. Total Motorcycle is my pride and joy and being able to reach out 330 million people has been incredible but I could not have done it without the support of my visitors, readers and members, thank you so much! You are making a difference to millions of riders worldwide. Thank you.
Website Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube LinkedIn

Related Articles