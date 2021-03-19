SET FOR THE NEW MXGP SEASON?

The 2021 Grand Prix season sits on the horizon but inches closer every day. The start date of May 23rd in Oss and the Dutch round opening the new racing campaign will see Jeffrey Herlings as one of the main contenders for the MXGP crown with fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing KTM 450 SX-F riders Tony Cairoli and Jorge Prado.

The 26-year old four-times #1 has been testing and training in Spain with current FIM MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle for company. The 20-year old Frenchman is bidding to become the fourth back-to-back title winner with the KTM 250 SX-F in the last eleven years. 19-year old Rene Hofer is also in southern Europe and the Austrian will tackle his second term in MX2 and will be flanked by MX2 rookie Mattia Guadagnini for 2021.